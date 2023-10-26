PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

Labid Aziz's People of Culture Studios (PoC Studios) and management company New Breed, Inc. have formed a joint venture to begin representing New Breed's international artists in the U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa. The endeavor will give international artists a boost in the U.S. market.

The first artist featured under this new JV is Sheki. Sheki, born and raised in the Philippines, is considered the #1 singer out of all the AKB48 singers. PoC Studios teamed with Sheki's management team last month to organize a performance at the famed Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles and PoC Studios also was the studio behind Sheki's music video for her new single "Good For Ya."

Said PoC Studios CEO Labid Aziz, "With the success of artists like Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Nicole Scherzinger, Elle King and Enrique Iglesias, who were all raised in the west with Filipino heritage, it only makes sense to bring one of the best singers from Asia who was born and raised in the Philippines to a Western audience that will surely love her style, personality and stage presence."

New Breed Inc. CEO Shohei "Shaw" Watanabe works with artists throughout Asia and the U.S. and has also served as a producer in charge of Superball Co., Ltd. (AKB48 groups) and as A&R and music supervisor of Dream Kid Inc (Tokyo Under Night) and Atlantis 369 Music Publishing.

Watanabe started his career as a road manager for the Grammy Award-winning singer L.V. who is widely known for the world-famous Hip-Hop classic "Gangsta's Paradise." He has worked with a variety of music publishers, record companies, and songwriters; contributed to exclusive songs and compilation albums with various artists that have sold worldwide; and is currently serving as a music supervisor of various movie/anime content.

Watanabe collaborated with Superball (AKB48 groups) to introduce Sheki Arzaga and their artists to the U.S. and additionally works with Avex, Universal Music Japan and JVC Kenwood Victor Entertainment to produce Japanese artists.

Said Watanabe, "PoC Studios is a one-stop solution for entering the U.S. market, from development to distribution. They understand the influence and innovative style international artists can bring to the U.S. and are fully equipped to provide exposure to international artists that expands the musical horizons of American audiences. It allows them to discover new genres and sounds."

Aziz added, "There is an amazing opportunity to not only highlight incredible artists from around the world but begin to align audiences and help share and promote artists to new markets. PoC is committed to serving a global audience and this is just another step in this direction. By serving global artists and cross-pollinating audiences, there is so much that can be offered to individuals hungry to discover new talent and different experiences. PoC Studios always operates from an abundance mindset that there is strength in numbers and the tide will rise all ships on board this journey."

Following K-Pop's example of becoming its own musical category that succeeded in the U.S., the core tenet behind this joint venture is to do the same for other regions across the globe starting in Asia.

PoC Studios, driven by a commitment to a global perspective that fosters a deeper understanding of diverse cultures, aspires to be at the forefront of facilitating international artists' successful entry into the U.S. market.