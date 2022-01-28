PinkPantheress Releases 'To hell with it: remixes'

PinkPantheress has released To hell with it: Remixes, available now via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. The mixtape arrives on the heels of the artist's BBC Music "Sound of 2022" win and includes remixes of fan-favorites "Pain," "Passion," "Just for me," and more.

Earlier this week, PinkPantheress announced her debut U.S. tour, with tickets selling out immediately upon release. The trek kicks off on May 7th in Oakland, CA, making stops in Los Angeles and New York City before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on May 21st (see below itinerary).

On the remix mixtape, PinkPantheress commented: "im extremely happy to have had all some of my favourite creatives work on this project. these remixes get me up and dancing like there's no tomorrow and i hope they have the same effect on everyone that tunes in"

Anz added: "(Like probably everyone else in the world), I'm a little bit obsessed with PinkPantheress' music and I had so much fun working with her and re-imagining the vocals in my own way. Listening to the lyrics, I wanted to make the track a tale of two halves - wistful and dreamy, but also a bit carefree and darkside. And of course, ready for the club! So excited to share this one with everyone."

Sam Gelliatry stated: "When i first heard 'passion' i had an unshakable urge of wanting to play around with it and PP was kind enough to give me the keys. the original is beautiful as it stands of course, i just heard this version in my head with an alternative drum pattern and added a few chops, orchestral and vocal synths here and there. very happy to be able to share my version and was a pleasure making it!"

2021 saw PinkPantheress take the internet and world by storm, with her debut mixtape To hell with it landing on nearly every "Best Of 2021" and "2022 Artist To Watch" list, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, Pitchfork, Billboard, Variety, The FADER, TIME, Harper's Bazaar and more.

2022 will see PinkPantheress perform on worldwide festivals including Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza Paris.

Listen to the new remixes here: