Pine Barons Share Music Video for for 'Sputter' From Upcoming LP
MIRAGE ON THE MEADOW is set for an October 9 release.
Philadelphia-based psych-rockers Pine Barons have announced the release of their upcoming sophomore album, Mirage on the Meadow, due out October 9th via Grind Select.
Watch the official music video for "Sputter" below!
Mirage on the Meadow is the sophomore release from Philadelphia-based Pine Barons, a record consisting of ten of the band's most honest and emotionally evocative songs. Written by frontman and multi-instrumentalist, Keith Abrams, the album explores themes of feeling like time is running out, longing for love and death's inevitability. A psychedelic amalgamation of graveyard shifting indie rock, Mirage on the Meadow is full of the dread we all experience living our daily lives while retaining a cautious optimism that propels its rich, colorful sound towards a brighter future.
Mirage On The Meadow - TRACKLISTING
01. Fearest The Night
02. Keeping Off The Road
03. Colette
04. Clique Bait
05. Little Spain
06. Sputter
07. The Adult
08. Meadowsong
09. Reaper
10. Paralysis Rex
Photo Credit: Georgia Smith