Pine Barons Share Music Video for for 'Sputter' From Upcoming LP

MIRAGE ON THE MEADOW is set for an October 9 release.

Philadelphia-based psych-rockers Pine Barons have announced the release of their upcoming sophomore album, Mirage on the Meadow, due out October 9th via Grind Select.

Watch the official music video for "Sputter" below!



Mirage on the Meadow is the sophomore release from Philadelphia-based Pine Barons, a record consisting of ten of the band's most honest and emotionally evocative songs. Written by frontman and multi-instrumentalist, Keith Abrams, the album explores themes of feeling like time is running out, longing for love and death's inevitability. A psychedelic amalgamation of graveyard shifting indie rock, Mirage on the Meadow is full of the dread we all experience living our daily lives while retaining a cautious optimism that propels its rich, colorful sound towards a brighter future.

Mirage On The Meadow - TRACKLISTING

01. Fearest The Night

02. Keeping Off The Road

03. Colette

04. Clique Bait

05. Little Spain

06. Sputter

07. The Adult

08. Meadowsong

09. Reaper

10. Paralysis Rex

Photo Credit: Georgia Smith

