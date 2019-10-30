Picturesque Announces Upcoming Tour with Hands Like Houses

Fresh off a brief run with Makari, rock band Picturesque is thrilled to announce that they will be returning to the stage in early 2020 as they hit the road with Hands Like Houses and Dead American. The tour kicks off on January 25th in Brooklyn. Tickets will be available starting this Friday, November 1st at www.picturesqueband.com.

Just last week Picturesque dropped their dark and haunting new single "Crimes," which originally premiered on Alternative Press and served as a follow up to their previous single " Swipe." Prior to that Picturesque released "Pray" a track that marked a new beginning for the band, who is embracing a new rule: brutal honesty, both musically and within their lives. No more thinly veiled metaphors, only the honest truth. "Pray" is their first foray into this territory, with devastating lyrics fueled by the recent break up of lead singer Kyle Hollis who, after 6 years in a committed relationship, ventured out into the world of dating apps in an attempt to beat loneliness. What he found was a culture fueled by one night hook-ups, ghosting and unbridled desperation. It's a dark and shuddering rock song influenced by artists like blackbear and Post Malone - the first taste of what's to come.

Picturesque is Kyle Hollis (vocals), Zach Williamson (guitar), Dylan Forrester (guitar), Jordan Greenway (bass), and Jade Castello (drums). The band released their long-awaited debut full-length, Back to Beautiful, on July 14th, 2017 via Equal Vision Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles, CA with producer Erik Ron (Saosin, Panic! At The Disco).

Picturesque is led by the truly stunning vocal range and power of Hollis and is supported by equally notable instrumentations that blend rock, post-hardcore and pop influences. The band has toured and shared stages with the likes of I the Mighty, Silverstein, Tonight Alive, Our Last Night, Blessthefall, and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

1/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

1/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

1/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

1/29 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

1/30 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo's Southend

2/7 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse

2/8 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

2/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

2/11 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction





