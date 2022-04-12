Pickathon Announces Full Lineup for 2022 Festival

Pickathon has announced the full lineup for the upcoming 2022 festival, running August 4-7 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, just outside Portland.

As a deep curation festival, Pickathon's lineup reflects new movements in music, including cutting-edge jazz from British artists Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia and American jazz icon Nate Smith; fast rising indie artists like Goth Babe, Faye Webster, Sampa the Great and Quantic; and popular podcasts like Chapo Trap House and The Archive Project.

With an unparalleled level of love from musicians who've played Pickathon, returning artists include Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Cedric Burnside (recent Grammy winner), and more.

Specializing in breaking new artists early, Pickathon is looking forward to presenting up-and-comers like Canadian country singer Bella White, San Diego soul band Thee Sacred Souls, indie songwriters Lomelda and Inner Wave, Eastern Oregon cowboy singer Margo Cilker, experimentalists L'Rain and Emma-Jean Thackray, and hip-hop fast-movers Armand Hammer, among many others.

Returning to Pendarvis Farm, Pickathon has plans to reboot the design of the festival in 2022, aiming to create a new Pickathon for a new world. Always a pioneer in environmental sustainability, Pickathon will use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm.

When the sun is high in the sky, festival goers will discover new forested music stages set under the natural shade of the evergreen trees of the Pacific Northwest. As the sun sets, they'll move to meadows with sweeping vistas of Mt Hood to enjoy open air programming on stages that come alive at night. Favorite stages like the Woods will return, but other stages will be new or updated giving a fresh perspective on the beloved festival grounds.

"It's amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together," says Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder and director. "This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we've got planned! We've always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it's paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible."

Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022 and selling at an unprecedented rate. In a time of great upheaval and massive social divide, it's clear that people want to gather together again more than ever. Pickathon 2022 will present a new kind of music festival and a new way to celebrate as a community.

PICKATHON 2022 FULL LINEUP

Valerie June

Goth Babe

Sons of Kemet

Faye Webster

Built to Spill

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Sampa The Great

Nubya Garcia

Chapo Trap House

Quantic

Armand Hammer

Lomelda

Cedric Burnside

Mike and the Moonpies

Inner Wave

L'Rain

Pearl Charles

Cassandra Jenkins

Yasmin Williams

TV Priest

Thee Sacred Souls

Feufollet

Emma-Jean Thackray

Guerilla Toss

FEELS

S.G. Goodman

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Margo Cilker

billy woods

ELUCID

Deeper

Hannah Cohen

Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Archive Project

Zephaniah OHora

Sweeping Promises

Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod

Riley Downing

Garcia Peoples

Automatic

Michael Rault

Gabe Lee

Bella White

Rosali

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

David Nance

Tempers

Operator Music Band

Rachel Baiman

Off Book

Tobacco City

Kassi Valazza

The Onlies