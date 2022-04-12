Pickathon Announces Full Lineup for 2022 Festival
The festival is running August 4-7 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, just outside Portland.
As a deep curation festival, Pickathon's lineup reflects new movements in music, including cutting-edge jazz from British artists Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia and American jazz icon Nate Smith; fast rising indie artists like Goth Babe, Faye Webster, Sampa the Great and Quantic; and popular podcasts like Chapo Trap House and The Archive Project.
With an unparalleled level of love from musicians who've played Pickathon, returning artists include Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Cedric Burnside (recent Grammy winner), and more.
Specializing in breaking new artists early, Pickathon is looking forward to presenting up-and-comers like Canadian country singer Bella White, San Diego soul band Thee Sacred Souls, indie songwriters Lomelda and Inner Wave, Eastern Oregon cowboy singer Margo Cilker, experimentalists L'Rain and Emma-Jean Thackray, and hip-hop fast-movers Armand Hammer, among many others.
Returning to Pendarvis Farm, Pickathon has plans to reboot the design of the festival in 2022, aiming to create a new Pickathon for a new world. Always a pioneer in environmental sustainability, Pickathon will use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm.
When the sun is high in the sky, festival goers will discover new forested music stages set under the natural shade of the evergreen trees of the Pacific Northwest. As the sun sets, they'll move to meadows with sweeping vistas of Mt Hood to enjoy open air programming on stages that come alive at night. Favorite stages like the Woods will return, but other stages will be new or updated giving a fresh perspective on the beloved festival grounds.
"It's amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together," says Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder and director. "This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we've got planned! We've always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it's paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible."
Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022 and selling at an unprecedented rate. In a time of great upheaval and massive social divide, it's clear that people want to gather together again more than ever. Pickathon 2022 will present a new kind of music festival and a new way to celebrate as a community.
PICKATHON 2022 FULL LINEUP
Valerie June
Goth Babe
Sons of Kemet
Faye Webster
Built to Spill
Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Sampa The Great
Nubya Garcia
Chapo Trap House
Quantic
Armand Hammer
Lomelda
Cedric Burnside
Mike and the Moonpies
Inner Wave
L'Rain
Pearl Charles
Cassandra Jenkins
Yasmin Williams
TV Priest
Thee Sacred Souls
Feufollet
Emma-Jean Thackray
Guerilla Toss
FEELS
S.G. Goodman
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Margo Cilker
billy woods
ELUCID
Deeper
Hannah Cohen
Jake Xerxes Fussell
The Archive Project
Zephaniah OHora
Sweeping Promises
Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod
Riley Downing
Garcia Peoples
Automatic
Michael Rault
Gabe Lee
Bella White
Rosali
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
David Nance
Tempers
Operator Music Band
Rachel Baiman
Off Book
Tobacco City
Kassi Valazza
The Onlies