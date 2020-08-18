Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Pianist Ben Rosenblum Joins Patrick Bartley In Livestream From Dizzy's Club

Article Pixel

The livestream takes place on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 18, 2020  
Pianist Ben Rosenblum Joins Patrick Bartley In Livestream From Dizzy's Club

Rising young pianist/composer Ben Rosenblum will join Patrick Bartley in a concert presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy's Club Jazz from Home. The livestream takes place on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. For information visit the Jazz at Lincoln Center website or see the Facebook event #JazzFromHome.

Rosenblum's forthcoming album, Kites and Strings, is his third album as a leader, and the debut of the Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project. Slated for release on October 16, 2020 via One Trick Dog, the recording features some of the most compelling young players on the New York scene including trumpeter Wayne Tucker, guitarist Rafael Rosa, Jasper Dutz on tenor sax and bass clarinet, bassist Marty Jaffe, and drummer Ben Zweig, with vibraphonist Jake Chapman, trombonist Sam Chess and pianist Jeremy Corren expanding the sextet on several tracks.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Players Theatre Short Play Festival Celebrated 10th Anniversary with a Twist
  • New York Neo-Futurists Present CYBERWRENCH
  • Theatre Now New York Presents Web Series BEHIND THE LAB
  • Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away