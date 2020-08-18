Pianist Ben Rosenblum Joins Patrick Bartley In Livestream From Dizzy's Club

The livestream takes place on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Rising young pianist/composer Ben Rosenblum will join Patrick Bartley in a concert presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy's Club Jazz from Home. The livestream takes place on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. For information visit the Jazz at Lincoln Center website or see the Facebook event #JazzFromHome.

Rosenblum's forthcoming album, Kites and Strings, is his third album as a leader, and the debut of the Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project. Slated for release on October 16, 2020 via One Trick Dog, the recording features some of the most compelling young players on the New York scene including trumpeter Wayne Tucker, guitarist Rafael Rosa, Jasper Dutz on tenor sax and bass clarinet, bassist Marty Jaffe, and drummer Ben Zweig, with vibraphonist Jake Chapman, trombonist Sam Chess and pianist Jeremy Corren expanding the sextet on several tracks.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You