Photos: Vanessa Wagner to Release PIANO ETUDES VERSIONS EP of Philip Glass Reworks

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Vanessa Wagner has announced a new EP, 'Philip Glass: Piano Etudes Versions,' alongside a new single. The release follows Wagner's 2025 album 'Philip Glass: The Complete Piano Etudes,' which the pianist describes as the culmination of a long infatuation with Glass's compositions. While focusing less on the dialogue between composer and producer cultivated in 'Study Of The Invisible,' 'Inland,' and 'Statea' with Murcof, Glass's music resonates deeply within Vanessa Wagner's musical world. For the new EP, the French pianist ventures into the domain of electronic sensibilities.







Aho Ssan

Carmen Villain





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Few have ventured to record Philip Glass's twenty piano etudes in their entirety, and even fewer have attempted to remix them. However, Vanessa Wagner isn't an artist to shy away from diving into the experimental side of things. On her 2019 release 'Inland Versions,' the pianist collaborated with GAS, a legend of ambient music, alongside Suzanne Cianni, the electronic music artist who completely transformed the genre. On her 2016 release 'Statea,' Wagner collaborated with Murcof to offer a fusion of ambient electronics and classical minimalism.

This new EP from InFiné's Versions series hands the baton to a modern vanguard of composer/producers who reinterpret these piano materials.

The Collaborators of the EP

Tauceti

Aho Ssan

Carmen Villain

Cucina Povera

The first single from the EP, 'Etude No.2 (Tauceti Version),' is out now. Sparse notes describe the desert-like atmosphere of Lyon DJ and ambient soundscaper Tauceti's 'No. 2' version: mournful arpeggios drift between visceral throbs in wistful romance, a choreography merging hazy post-club air with concert hall cinematics.

The EP will be released digitally on 2 October, with the vinyl edition following on 30 October. Pre-orders are available at record stores.

Upcoming Shows

19.09. Paris — Le Monde Festival

03.10. Rungis — Piano Festival w/ Wilhem Latchoumia

04.10. Tourcoing — w/Miroirs Etendus

13.10. Genève — Festival Les Inoubliables

16.10. Cahors — Auditorium

25.10. Ile de Ré — Rivedoux - Festival Ré-majeure

31.10. Dinard — Festival - Théâtre Debussy

03.11. Thorigné-Fouillard — L'Eclat

06.11 Pamiers — Jeu de Mail

13.11 Grasse — Théâtre

15.11 Rome (IT) — Santa Cecilia - Festival Roma Europa, Glass Intégrale

20.11 Paris — Festival Monte le Son

26.11 Mons (BE) — Arsonic w/ Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie

08.12 Paris — Musée d'Orsay

Full tour dates are available at vanessawagner.net/concerts.

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