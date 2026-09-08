Photos: Twilight In Concert to Launch 2027 U.S. Tour Jan. 16 in Fayetteville

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Following a highly successful debut tour and strong fan demand, GEA Live, in association with Lionsgate, announced the return of Twilight In Concert for an expanded 2027 U.S. tour. Visiting more than 60 cities, the celebrated live-to-film concert experience launches January 16, 2027 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, before traveling across the country to Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, and more. Returning to fan-favorite markets while making first-time stops in dozens of new cities, the tour invites audiences once again to experience the film that started it all accompanied live by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians. Presales start September 8, and tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 10 a.m. local time.











The announcement arrives just as fans begin celebrating 'hoa hoa hoa season', the fall tradition embraced across social media. As the beloved saga continues to captivate new generations of fans more than two decades after the release of the original novel, audiences will have the opportunity to relive the film in a cinematic live-to-film experience, with a sensational live band performing the beloved score in perfect synchronization with the original movie. Presented on a massive cinema screen with a stage illuminated by more than 1,000 twinkling candles, the production creates an atmosphere as hauntingly beautiful as Bella and Edward's timeless love story. Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team Bella, Twilight In Concert promises an unforgettable evening for fans of The Twilight Saga film franchise and music lovers alike.

The Twilight Saga is one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time. The five films (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Parts 1 & 2) have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The films were adapted from 'Twilight' creator Stephenie Meyer's acclaimed series of books that won multiple awards, sold over 160 million copies worldwide and were translated into 49 different languages. Lionsgate's TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel 'Midnight Sun' has been picked up to series at Netflix.

For more information, tickets, and tour dates visit www.twilightinconcert.com and follow @TwilightMovie on Facebook, @Twilight on Instagram and X.

About Twilight

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey. Based on the #1 NEW YORK TIMES best-selling sensation by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers. The film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg, produced by Greg Mooradian, Mark Morgan, Wyck Godfrey, and executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Marty Bowen, Guy Oseary, Michelle Imperato Stabile. Twilight stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, and Taylor Lautner.

About Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure-play content companies. By leveraging the studio's world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

The group has developed multiple stage productions – including La La Land and Dirty Dancing heading to Broadway, and The Hunger Games and Wonder – integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate's top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.

About GEA Live

GEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.

The 2027 tour dates include:

January 16 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

January 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Center

January 19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

January 20 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

January 21-22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

January 23 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

January 24 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theatre

January 26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center

January 27 – Tampa, FL – Straz Center for the Performing Arts

January 28 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Saenger Theatre

January 29 – Nashville, TN – TPAC

January 30 – Kansas City, MO – Muriel Kauffman Theatre

January 31 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

February 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

February 3 – Lowell, MA – Memorial Auditorium

February 4 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

February 5 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

February 6 – Norfolk, VA – Harrison Opera House

February 7 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

February 9 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

February 10 – Columbia County, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center

February 11 – Durham, NC – DPAC

February 12 – Huntington, WV – Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

February 13 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

February 16 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

February 17 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre

February 18 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

February 19 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

February 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

February 21 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

February 23 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

February 24 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

February 25 – Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall

February 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 27 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre

February 28 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

March 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

March 3 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

March 4 – Detroit, MI – The Fox Theatre

March 5 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

March 6 – Lincoln, NE – Lied Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

March 8 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

March 10 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall

March 11 – Tulsa, OK – Chapman Music Hall

March 12 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

March 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Hall

March 14 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

March 16 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theatre

March 17 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

March 18 – Riverside, CA – Fox Theater

March 19 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center

March 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 23 – San Francisco, CA – Curran Theatre

March 24 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 25 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium

March 26 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theatre

March 30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

March 31 – Wichita, KS – Century II Concert Hall

April 1 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

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