Photos: Surati Will Present Diwali Gala & Festival at Liberty Science Center

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Surati for Performing Arts will present its Annual Diwali Gala & Festival at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City on Tuesday, November 10, marking the first-ever Diwali celebration at LSC presented by LSC After Dark.

Curated by Surati Founder-Artistic Director Rimli Roy, the event is designed to be a vibrant, family-friendly evening, bringing together dance, drama, music, live entertainment, a DJ, a dance floor, food stalls, vendors, a cash bar and special experiences throughout the venue. Families, friends and guests of all ages are invited to celebrate together through an evening centered on artistry, culture and community.

Running from 5 PM to 11 PM, Surati's largest Diwali celebration yet will give guests the opportunity to experience multiple performances and activities throughout Liberty Science Center. General admission includes live entertainment, DJ and dancing, food stalls and vendors, two LSC exhibits and access to a cash bar, with special shows available across the theatre spaces.

Artistic Highlights & Performances

Under the artistic direction of Rimli Roy, the evening will feature Surati company dancers Harsha Harikumar, Hitanshi Patel and Vidhya Dinesh, along with featured artists Blossom Reid, Paulina Yeung, Jonathan Power Andrew Leonforte and Jay Banerjee.

Special performances will include live excerpts from Ramavaan - A Musical, unfolding the captivating Story of Diwali through dance, theatre and multimedia; Kosmic Kali Shakti, an immersive dance theatre work exploring Shakti Power and the cosmic energy of Kali in Liberty Science Center's Giant Dome; a Kishore Kumar special show; and LSC's own Bollywood Laser Show, combining Bollywood music with a spectacular laser experience.

Guests will also be able to explore two Liberty Science Center exhibits as part of their general admission experience. VIP and Patron guests will receive an elevated experience that includes a fully catered Indian buffet dinner in addition to the shows, performances and entertainment included in their respective packages.

Sponsors and Supporters

Surati for Performing Arts gratefully acknowledges the support of LSC After Dark, Exchange Place Alliance, Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, and Newport for the 2026 Diwali Gala & Festival.

Surati's annual programming is made possible by Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, Jersey City Arts & Culture Trust Fund, New Jersey Arts & Culture Renewal Fund, and New Jersey / VisitNJ.org.

Tickets are available via Surati for Performing Arts.

About Surati

Award-winning nonprofit Surati for Performing Arts' mission is to create and present performing arts and cultural experiences that globalize themes rooted in Indian culture, that also convey the universal message of equality, inclusion and unity in diversity, through staged productions, cultural festivals, arts-in-education and interactive experiences.

Since 2002, Surati led by visionary, artiste, producer, director Rimli Roy who is also the Founder-Artistic Director, has performed at The United Nations, The Kennedy Center, The Lincoln Center, The Alaska Performing Arts Center, The Library of Congress and The Reichhold Center in the U.S Virgin Islands among others. She received the NJ State Council on the Arts 2024 Individual Artist Fellowship award.

Surati works relentlessly to create multidisciplinary artistic works, brings communities together through India-inspired, socially relevant performances and festivals. Their work has been featured in the Vogue, NY Daily News, NBC and CNN to name a few. Surati received The National Endowment for the Arts Award for Musical Theater.

Surati and Rimli have received critical acclaim for their multi-dimensional, multi-genre and impactful production 'Ramaavan - A Musical', a Broadway-inspired show retelling one of India's greatest epic tales through original dance, music and drama which also addresses social issues like gender inequality and racism.

Surati is also popularly known for producing Holi Hai - the Festival of Colors in Jersey City for almost two decade.



































































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