Photos: Saïna Releases New EP HOTEL 555

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Japanese-English singer, songwriter, producer and multidisciplinary artist Saïna has unveiled her new EP Hotel 555.

Spanning diverse sonic textures including lush alternative R&B and the restless pulse of Jersey club, Hotel 555 draws listeners into Saïna's richly imagined world. Intricate production and live instrumentation give shape to a deeply personal exploration of escapism, asking what happens when the things we turn to for comfort begin to keep us from ourselves. Set in the liminal space between death and rebirth, Hotel 555 imagines the hotel as a place of anonymity and transformation, where guests can step beyond the boundaries of their everyday selves.

Lead single 'Desire', produced with Tokyo-based ZUMA. across sessions in Tokyo and London, slips between alternative R&B and Jersey club, exploring the pull of passion and the feelings it can help us avoid. 'Dreamscape' drifts further into that uncertainty: an ethereal R&B reverie about longing for someone who may only exist behind closed eyes. Written and produced with Matthew Sperring, its interwoven bass and keys hold the song between intimacy and illusion.

On 'Darkest Hours', sweeping orchestral arrangements meet a driving neo-soul groove. Co-produced with zuriel, the track draws on Joe Hisaishi's Studio Ghibli scores, which Saïna grew up playing, lending its exploration of the parts of ourselves we repress a dreamlike, cinematic beauty. Moving gradually into darker territory, it asks whether accepting our imperfections might be the first step towards feeling whole.

That self-examination becomes action on 'Merry Go Round'. Reworked with producer Jacob May, with Jasper Chin on saxophone and Elijah on guitar, the song channels Saïna's experience of feeling trapped in a nine-to-five job, weighing the security of a familiar routine against the risk of choosing creative freedom. 'For The Love' brings that question of intention into sharper focus, pairing sampled guitar with punchy bass and drums inspired by '90s and '00s R&B. Beneath its TLC-inspired groove is a challenge to performative friendships and status chasing, a reminder to stay connected to why you started.

Speaking on the EP, Saïna says:

'Hotel 555 has been my biggest leap of faith yet. A concoction of genres, emotions, stories - both visual and audible. It was the project that I was told I was 'too ambitious' and I had 'good problems'. I want to take you into my internal world of thoughts and shadows, brokenness and healing; and ask the question yourself: is escapism your friend or your enemy?'

A BRIT School alum, Saïna brings a distinct perspective to her work across sound and image, drawing on her Japanese-English heritage while moving freely between disciplines. Alongside her solo releases, she has appeared in campaigns for Adidas and Samsung and toured internationally as one half of DJ duo ZEE-2.

Hotel 555 is out now.

Tracklist

1. Desire

2. Dreamscape

3. Darkest Hours

4. Merry Go Round

5. For The Love

Photo Credit: Calvin Ma





Photo Credit: Calvin MaFOLLOW SAÏNA ON INSTAGRAM









Photo Credit: Calvin Ma

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