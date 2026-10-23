Photos: SUBLIME's Self-Titled Album Gets Diamond Certification and Vinyl Reissue

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In honor of the 30th anniversary of Sublime's iconic, genre-defying, self-titled 1996 album, UMe has just released two special vinyl editions of the Diamond-certified classic. The offerings include a limited-edition 'Paddle Out' Liquid-Filled Vinyl and a premium double LP reissue, released as part of UMe's Vinylphyle series. Together, the releases offer two distinct presentations of the landmark album that brought the Long Beach trio's signature blend of ska, punk, reggae, hip-hop and rock to a worldwide audience.

The limited-edition 'Paddle Out' pressing features custom liquid-filled vinyl inspired by the sun-soaked spirit and genre-blending energy of Sublime, making each copy a one-of-a-kind collector's piece. The Vinylphyle edition has been cut by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound from the digital vinyl master created in 2016 under the supervision of Michael 'Miguel' Happoldt, which compiled the album's best available final mixes across both analog and digital formats. The double LP, with an initial pressing of 3,000, is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI and housed in faithfully reproduced original packaging, with new liner notes by music journalist and author Nate Jackson and two rare archival photographs.

Similar in presentation and execution to Blue Note's acclaimed Tone Poet series, the production and packaging of the Vinylphyle series seek to honor the stature of these recordings and include tip-on wrapped gatefold jackets in satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, with archival poly sleeves and four-panel inserts featuring newly commissioned liner notes.

Both releases are available exclusively via uDiscover Music and The Sound of Vinyl.

Three decades after its release, Sublime was recently certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), for sales of more than 10 million units, a feat that has only been achieved by a little more than 100 artists. The band – founding members Bud Gaugh, Eric Wilson and new frontman Jakob Nowell, son of original lead singer Bradley Nowell – were presented with a plaque to commemorate the historic milestone at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on July 30, where they performed an acoustic set and celebrated the exhibit Sublime: Straight From Long Beach. The significant milestone in Sublime's legacy honors the band's lasting influence and the millions of fans who have carried these songs forward through the years.

Released in 1996, Sublime, the band's final album with Bradley Nowell, became a defining release of its era, blending punk, reggae, ska, hip-hop, and alternative influences into a sound that continues to inspire artists and fans around the world. The album's breakthrough success was fueled by timeless songs including 'What I Got,' 'Santeria,' and 'Wrong Way,' helping establish Sublime as one of the most influential bands to emerge from Southern California's music scene.

Following the passing of frontman Bradley Nowell in 1996, Sublime's self-titled album became a powerful celebration of the band's creativity and a lasting tribute to its legacy. The record went on to become one of the most successful albums in history, introducing Sublime's reggae-punk, genre-blending sound to audiences worldwide.

After nearly three decades, Sublime returned with its first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes, in 2026, featuring original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, alongside Jakob Nowell on vocals. Boasting collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band's classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single 'Until the Sun Explodes' hit #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for three consecutive weeks. The ascent to #1 marked Sublime's second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single 'Ensenada,' which remained #1 for eight weeks and is also featured on Until the Sun Explodes. The album can be streamed or purchased at this link.

About Sublime

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. They released their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, in 1992 via Skunk Records. Heavy radio exposure on Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) landed the band a deal with Gasoline Alley Records, an imprint of MCA. 1994's Robbin' the Hood revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with the cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, Bradley Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but Universal went ahead with the release of their eponymous album in July of 1996.

Their self-titled album went 5x Platinum, fueled by enduring hits like 'What I Got,' 'Santeria,' and 'Wrong Way,' and helped propel the band to more than 18 million RIAA-certified catalog album sales. A new era began in late 2023 when Bradley's son, Jakob Nowell, joined original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson onstage, leading to a full reunion and acclaimed performances at Coachella 2024.

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Sublime's groundbreaking 1996 self-titled album. The band played two sold out nights at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 17-18), kicking off a year-long commemoration of the classic album. The Grammy Museum honored the self-titled album with an exhibit titled Sublime: Straight From Long Beach, featuring artifacts including handwritten lyrics to Sublime hits such as 'Wrong Way' and 'Garden Grove,' instruments and equipment used by the original Sublime lineup, rare live photos by Maggie St. Thomas and more. The band will also set sail on the inaugural Sublime Reef Madness cruise, November 15-19 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Garden Grove

2. What I Got

3. Wrong Way

4. Same In The End

Side B

1. April 29, 1992 (Miami)

2. Santeria

3. Seed

4. Jailhouse

Side C

1. Pawn Shop

2. Paddle Out

3. The Ballad of Johnny Butt

4. Burritos

5. Under My Voodoo

Side D

1. Get Ready

2. Caress Me Down

3. What I Got (reprise)

4. Doin' Time











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