Photos: SINATRA AT THE SANDS to Get 60th Anniversary 5CD Box Set & Vinyl
The reissue includes new mixes, mastering, and previously unreleased performances from the iconic Vegas residency.
Capitol Records/UMe and Frank Sinatra Enterprises have announced a special new suite of physical and digital releases to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Frank Sinatra's first-ever live album: Sinatra at the Sands with Count Basie & The Orchestra, arranged and conducted by Quincy Jones.
Sinatra at the Sands has reissued on 2LP 180gm black vinyl as the next release from UMe's Vinylphyle series. It is available exclusively via uDiscoverMusic. Fans can also experience five complete shows from the original sold-out 1966 Sands' Copa Room residency for the first time on the new 5CD set, Sinatra at the Sands 60th Anniversary. Dolby Atmos versions of both Sinatra at the Sands releases are available now on streaming platforms.
The new Vinylphyle Edition of Sinatra at the Sands features 2026 mixes from Sinatra's longstanding engineer Larry Walsh and mastering by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound. The 2LP Vinylphyle Edition is housed in the original gatefold packaging, which features GRAMMY-winning liner notes by Stan Cornyn and now includes an insert of never-before-seen photos shot during the residency and new liner notes by New York Times best-selling author Charles Pignone.
While the original Sinatra at the Sands 2LP set was curated from several shows, Sinatra at the Sands 60th Anniversary showcases five complete, previously unreleased performances from the iconic residency, which ran from January 26, 1966–February 1, 1966. Sinatra at the Sands 60th Anniversary is also packaged in a collector-worthy digipak with an alternate cover inspired by the original Vegas residency poster.
Adding to Pignone's notes are a myriad of candid eyewitness quotes, Sinatra band personnel, and rare photos of Sinatra alongside Basie and Jones as they prepared to make history on the Las Vegas Strip.
Indicative of its impact, Sinatra at the Sands peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200, achieved a Gold certification from the RIAA, and has gathered tens of millions of streams to date. Looking back, Billboard raved, 'Sinatra at the Sands, the singer's definitive (and first) live album, captures it all flawlessly,' proceeding to profess, 'When we think of Frank Sinatra, we think of this Frank Sinatra — the whiskey-swilling, joke-cracking singer and entertainer that has become an American icon.' All About Jazz summed it up succinctly, 'Frankie struck gold. Sinatra at the Sands was, simply put, brilliant!'
Last year, UMe unveiled the exclusive double-vinyl collection from Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington entitled The Giants Of Jazz. Jazz Weekly hailed the latter as 'A summit meeting of the Swing Era's Mount Rushmore,' and Billboard featured it.
The original Sinatra at the Sands remains one of the most influential live recordings of all time. Frank Sinatra once summed it up, 'Working with Basie and Quincy…it was probably the most exciting engagement I have ever done in my life!'
Tracklist – 2LP Vinylphyle Edition
Side A
1. Come Fly With Me 3:45
2. I've Got A Crush On You 2:42
3. I've Got You Under My Skin 3:43
4. The Shadow Of Your Smile 2:31
5. Street Of Dreams 2:16
6. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) 4:40
Side B
1. Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) 2:50
2. One O'Clock Jump 0:53
3. 'The Tea Break' (Monologue) 11:48
4. You Make Me Feel So Young 3:21
Side C
1. All Of Me 2:56
2. The September Of My Years 2:57
3. Get Me To The Church On Time 2:21
4. It Was A Very Good Year 4:01
5. Don't Worry 'Bout Me 3:18
6. Makin' Whoopee! (Instrumental) 4:24
Side D
1. Where Or When 2:46
2. Angel Eyes 3:26
3. My Kind Of Town 3:04
4. 'A Few Last Words' (Monologue) 2:30
5. My Kind Of Town (Reprise) 1:00
Tracklist – Sinatra at the Sands 60th Anniversary 5CD Set
Disc 1: January 26, 1966 – Second show
1. Come Fly With Me (3:39)
2. I've Got A Crush On You (2:56)
3. I've Got You Under My Skin (3:33)
4. The September Of My Years (3:11)
5. Street Of Dreams (2:20)
6. One For My Baby (4:41)
7. Fly Me To The Moon (2:37)
8. One O'clock Jump (Basie Instrumental) (:53)
9. 'The Tea Break' (Monologue) (15:37)
10. You Make Me Feel So Young (3:02)
11. The Shadow Of Your Smile (2:43)
12. Luck Be A Lady (4:33)
13. It Was A Very Good Year (4:03)
14. Don't Worry 'Bout Me (3:08)
15. My Kind Of Town (3:33)
16. 'A Few Last Words' (Monologue) (2:04)
17. My Kind Of Town (Reprise) (1:28)
Disc 2: January 27, 1966 – First Show
1. Come Fly With Me (3:42)
2. I've Got A Crush On You (3:05)
3. I've Got You Under My Skin (3:34)
4. The September Of My Years (2:52)
5. Street Of Dreams (2:12)
6. Fly Me To The Moon (2:37)
7. One O'clock Jump (Basie Instrumental) (:57)
8. 'The Tea Break' (Monologue) (4:59)
9. You Make Me Feel So Young (2:59)
10. The Shadow Of Your Smile (2:44)
11. Luck Be A Lady (4:33)
12. It Was A Very Good Year (7:11)
13. Don't Worry 'Bout Me (3:02)
14. My Kind Of Town (3:38)
15. 'A Few Last Words' (Monologue) (6:32)
16. My Kind Of Town (Reprise) (1:13)
Disc 3: January 28, 1966 – First Show
1. Come Fly With Me (3:51)
2. I've Got A Crush On You (4:24)
3. I've Got You Under My Skin (3:42)
4. The September Of My Years (3:07)
5. Street Of Dreams (2:21)
6. Fly Me To The Moon (2:54)
7. One O'clock Jump (Basie Instrumental) (:56)
8. 'The Tea Break' (Monologue) (11:05)
9. You Make Me Feel So Young (3:07)
10. The Shadow Of Your Smile (2:48)
11. Get Me To The Church On Time (2:12)
12. It Was A Very Good Year (5:26)
13. My Kind Of Town (3:37)
14. 'A Few Last Words' (Monologue) (5:39)
15. My Kind Of Town (Reprise) (1:31)
Bonus Tracks: January 28, 1966 – Second Show
16. Angel Eyes (4:10)
17. Where Or When (2:39)
Disc 4: January 29, 1966 – First Show
1. Come Fly With Me (3:45)
2. I've Got A Crush On You (3:34)
3. I've Got You Under My Skin (3:24)
4. The September Of My Years (3:06)
5. Street Of Dreams (2:23)
6. Fly Me To The Moon (2:41)
7. One O'clock Jump (Basie Instrumental) (:56)
8. 'The Tea Break' (Monologue) (14:56)
9. You Make Me Feel So Young (3:08)
10. The Shadow Of Your Smile (2:38)
11. Get Me To The Church On Time (2:26)
12. It Was A Very Good Year (4:04)
13. My Kind Of Town (3:54)
14. 'A Few Last Words' (Monologue) (4:58)
15. My Kind Of Town (Reprise) (1:13)
Disc 5: February 1, 1966 – Second Show
1. Come Fly With Me (3:38)
2. I've Got A Crush On You (2:55)
3. I've Got You Under My Skin (3:26)
4. The September Of My Years (2:57)
5. Street Of Dreams (2:22)
6. One For My Baby (4:53)
7. Fly Me To The Moon (2:37)
8. One O'clock Jump (Basie Instrumental) (:51)
9. 'The Tea Break' (Monologue) (5:44)
10. You Make Me Feel So Young (3:07)
11. The Shadow Of Your Smile (2:41)
12. Luck Be A Lady (4:47)
13. It Was A Very Good Year (3:56)
14. Don't Worry 'Bout Me (3:11)
15. My Kind Of Town (3:25)
16. 'A Few Last Words' (Monologue) (6:26)
17. My Kind Of Town (Reprise) (1:34)
All complete shows previously unreleased.
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