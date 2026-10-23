Photos: Mike Burton Releases INVISIBLE Single While Touring With Doja Cat
Burton steps into the spotlight with his debut single while performing as featured saxophonist on a major world tour.
Award-winning saxophonist Mike Burton has released his latest single, 'Invisible,' via the SRG-ILS (Virgin Music/UMG) label imprint. The tune was written by Mike Burton and produced by Mike Burton and Jelani Jackson. Burton is currently on the road with Doja Cat as the featured saxophonist on the Ma Vie World Tour.
Burton is currently celebrating over 20 years of contribution to the arts and entertainment, as a supporting musician on various national and international tours, major awards shows, several musical recordings and more. 'I've been releasing my own music for years, but I'm primarily know as a saxophonist who plays for various pop, R&B, and gospel artists. 'Invisible' is about being in the background. Heard and not seen. Well, it's time for me to step into the spotlight. I plan to make some noise with this one,' shares Mike Burton.
The past few years have been a world wind for Burton. From being the featured saxophonist for Usher's Las Vegas residency to performing on one of the biggest stages in the world, at the 2024 Super Bowl half time show with Usher. Since then, he has just toured six of the seven continents, as he is currently on the Doja Cat Tour Ma Vie World Tour. And as that is not enough, when available, he joins the legendary, Patti LaBelle, on her shows. Mike along with his horn section, The Good Times Horns, can also be heard on the upcoming Kirk Franklin new album. He also arranged the horns on the song, 'Liftin' Me Up,' from the recently released Jill Scott album.
Mike Burton is currently on the road with Doja Cat as the featured saxophonist during the show. Mike gets a chance to play a few solo numbers as they go through the setlist.
About Mike Burton
Michael Burton is an acclaimed saxophonist, producer, and educator known for his soulful, genre-blending sound across jazz, R&B, and gospel. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, he was raised in a musical household that shaped his expressive tone and artistic foundation from an early age. He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Jazz Studies from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he studied under legendary educator David Baker and performed with the IU Soul Revue.
Over his career, Burton has performed with icons including Usher, Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, and Anita Baker, and is currently touring with Doja Cat, and Patti LaBelle. As a recording artist, he has contributed to projects across jazz, R&B, gospel, and hip-hop, collaborating with artists including The Jacksons, PJ Morton, Lecrae, Kelly Rowland, and Kirk Franklin, among others.
As a solo artist, Burton is focused on building a distinct voice rooted in space, emotion, and storytelling through sound. His latest release, 'Downtime,' reflects that direction—an introspective, mood-driven piece that highlights restraint as much as expression, and showcases his evolving identity beyond the stage and studio work with other artists.
He is also a dedicated educator and mentor, having served as an Artist-in-Residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands and continuing to shape the next generation of musicians while remaining based in the Atlanta area.
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