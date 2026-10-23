Photos: Kirik to Release Debut Album MEANING on Cécille Records
The album features eight tracks plus one bonus cut, showcasing Kirik's blend of deep, minimal, and tech influences with a house foundation.
Ukrainian DJ and producer Kirik is set to release his debut album project 'Meaning' LP on 23rd October via Cécille Records.
Over the past few years, the Ukrainian DJ and producer has become a firm part of the Cécille Records family. His 'Hug' EP continues to make its mark in the charts, and his recent collaboration 'Magic' with Hector Couto on Cécille has enjoyed a strong and lasting chart run of its own. Now he returns with his biggest statement on the label so far: a full-length album featuring eight tracks plus one bonus cut, available on vinyl and digitally.
Across the album, Kirik shows the different sides of his sound without ever losing the thread. There are stripped-back grooves, proper house moments, deeper shades and tougher club cuts, all sitting naturally together. It's varied without feeling scattered: one sound, one direction, explored from different angles.
Kirik has always had a knack for combining deep, minimal and tech influences with a strong house foundation, and here that sound feels more complete than ever. The production is tight and detailed but never overworked. The grooves do the talking: warm, rolling, sometimes hypnotic, and always built with the dancefloor in mind.
Leading the way is first single 'Busy Line', a deliberate step outside the album's main lane, so it shouldn't be read as a blueprint for the full LP. With its sun-soaked feel and a slightly more pop-leaning edge, it's playful, catchy and made for the closing stretch of the Ibiza season, with Kirik's groove firmly intact.
For Cécille, Meaning is a natural next chapter with an artist who has grown into a real part of the label. Kirik continues the musical line he has established with the label, but opens it up further, showing more range and personality while keeping that unmistakable groove at the centre.
Eight tracks. One bonus track. One proper house album.
Tracklist
Track 1: Kirik - Meaning
Track 2: Kirik - MASQuerade
Track 3: Kirik - Jogo Jogo
Track 4: Kirik - Put The Phone Down
Track 5: Kirik - Unknown Land
Track 6: Kirik - Never Look Back
Track 7: Kirik - Busy Line
Track 8: Kirik - I Still Love You
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