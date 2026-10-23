Photos: Josh Rouse Releases MUSEUMS AND WOMEN Album

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Josh Rouse's new album, Museums and Women, is out now.

Filled with lush melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and Rouse's signature wit, the album finds the acclaimed singer-songwriter at his most hopeful and romantic. Blending warm, breezy arrangements with bittersweet reflections on love, life, and the strangers we meet along the way, Museums and Women has already earned praise from SPIN, Uncut, Paste, and Bandcamp, who called it an 'Americana marvel.'

A new video for the single 'Spring' has also been released.

Rouse is currently on tour with Peter Bjorn and John, with more U.S. and European dates on the way. Tour information is available on Josh Rouse's official website.

Museums and Women is available to stream and download, as well as on vinyl and CD, including limited-edition signed copies, through New West Records.











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