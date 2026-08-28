Photos: Florrie Releases 'CATCH YOU IF YOU FALL' Single From MAGIC FOR A WHILE Album

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Florrie has shared 'Catch You If You Fall,' the latest single from her forthcoming second album 'Magic For a While,' released on 16th October via BMG and Xenomania Records.

Photo Credit: Joe Connor













The emotional heart of Magic For a While, 'Catch You If You Fall' is a pensive electro-ballad inspired by Florrie's late uncle Martin, who she lived with during the first four years of her life, and who was diagnosed with progressive Multiple Sclerosis as a teen. Written through the eyes of her younger self, the song looks back on that time, and recalls the love Florrie and Martin shared and the small, everyday ways she cared for him. Both a tribute to her childhood hero and a promise to be there for him in return, the song captures what Martin meant to her then and the profound impact their relationship has had on her life.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Florrie says, 'Uncle Mart was diagnosed with MS when he was 17 and never moved away from home, so my nan became his full-time carer and they lived together in a little bungalow in Bristol. I spent five days a week with them until I was four and then went every day after school as I got older. I watched him struggle a lot as his MS progressed, he was in a wheelchair and had lost the use of half his body, but he was never defeated by it, and somehow he stayed so positive right up until the end. I loved helping him, and I think I absorbed all of the love my nan had for him too, because she essentially gave up her life to look after him. They showed me what real love and resilience look like, and I think so much of the empathy I have now comes from growing up with them. Mart taught me not to take anything for granted and to keep life in perspective, because if he could remain positive through everything he had to deal with, then I think there must always be a way through'

'Catch You If You Fall' follows previous album singles released earlier this year 'The Times', 'Malibu (Falling Over the Edge)', and 'Warrior', each offering a different perspective on the world of Florrie's forthcoming record. From the overwhelm of modern life in 'The Times', the playful pop of 'Malibu', and 'Warrior's' reflection on external expectations, the singles have begun to reveal the breadth of an album that moves between nostalgia and expansive pop.

Produced alongside Florrie's long-time collaborator Brian Higgins and created with Ben Taylor, 'Magic For a While' was written between Los Angeles, Brighton and Wiltshire. The record began with drums, with Florrie recording live drum loops while living alone in LA at the start of 2025 before taking the ideas into a rehearsal room in Brighton with her touring band and developing them through loose-limbed jam sessions.

After emerging alongside Xenomania in the early 2010s, Florrie went on to drum on monumental hits, co-write with Girls Aloud and collaborate with artists including Kylie, MNEK, MEEK, Tove Lo, The Gossip, Kaiser Chiefs and George Ezra. Her music has soundtracked Prada fashion shows, Nina Ricci campaigns and global TV phenomenon Grey's Anatomy, while recent live runs supporting Girls Aloud at London's O2 Arena and touring across America with G Flip have introduced her to a new generation of fans.

'Catch You If You Fall' is out now.

The 'Magic For a While' album is released 16th October via BMG & Xenomania Records.



Photo Credit: Joe Connor

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