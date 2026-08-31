Photos: ENHYPEN Score First No. 1 on Billboard 200 With THE SIN : BLISS

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K-pop group ENHYPEN have earned their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their 8th Mini Album, THE SIN : BLISS, marking a new milestone in the group's rapidly expanding global trajectory. According to Billboard, the album debuts atop the chart dated September 5, 2026 with 98,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., including 92,000 in traditional album sales and 6,000 from streaming equivalent album units. THE SIN : BLISS also sold 2.09 million copies worldwide in its first week, making it ENHYPEN's fifth album to sell more than 2 million copies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BELIFT LAB (HYBE)













The achievement marks a new high point in ENHYPEN's rise on the Billboard 200. After making their chart debut at No. 18 with BORDER : CARNIVAL in 2021, the group went on to establish themselves as a consistent presence among the chart's top ranks, scoring multiple Top 5 entries—including No. 2 finishes for ROMANCE : UNTOLD and THE SIN : VANISH—before claiming their first-ever No. 1 with THE SIN : BLISS.

The group's latest milestone builds on a year of expanding global momentum. ENHYPEN recently completed the Latin American and U.S. leg of their 'BLOOD SAGA' world tour, drawing more than 193,000 fans across 12 shows in eight cities, including a sold-out 41,000-capacity stadium show in São Paulo. The group also expanded their presence beyond music through appearances at major global events including Campo Marte '26 in Mexico City and San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

With THE SIN : BLISS, ENHYPEN continue to expand the cinematic storytelling and distinctive musical identity that have become central to their artistry. Their first Billboard 200 No. 1 further underscores the group's growing influence on the global music stage and marks a significant new chapter in their ongoing rise.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, achieving record-breaking milestones since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they quickly established themselves as unrivaled storytellers, shaping a distinct conceptual identity. To date, ENHYPEN have notched seven Billboard 200 Top 10 albums, including their first-ever No. 1 with THE SIN : BLISS (2026), following MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025), and THE SIN : VANISH (No. 2, 2026). Expanding their global footprint, they made a landmark U.S. stadium debut during their 2023 'FATE' world tour and, in 2025, became the fastest K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella. Their 2025 'WALK THE LINE' world tour marked yet another milestone, with both the U.S. and European legs selling out entirely, further cementing their status as one of the true scene-stealers of the global stage. This year, ENHYPEN continue their global ascent with 'BLOOD SAGA,' their largest world tour to date, marking the group's first-ever tour across Latin America before bringing their signature storytelling and electrifying performances to audiences across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond.

About BELIFT LAB

BELIFT LAB is a label under HYBE, created with the goal of developing idol groups targeting the global market to drive the mainstreaming of K-POP while redefining and innovating the label business. Artists under this label include ENHYPEN (debuted in November of 2020), ILLIT (debuted in March of 2024) and EVAN (debuted in June of 2026).



Photo Credit: Courtesy of BELIFT LAB (HYBE)

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