EVAN to Release Debut Mini Album DEATH OF ME This Fall

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EVAN is set to release his first mini album, DEATH OF ME, on September 7, marking his first project since debuting solo in June with the digital single RIDE OR DIE. The artist took part in the album's overall production, building on the creative approach he established with his debut release.

DEATH OF ME captures EVAN's determination to move forward while taking control of the complex emotions that have shaped his journey. Building on the creative approach established with his debut, EVAN once again participated in the album's overall production, translating his honest reflections and resolve for the future into a diverse sonic palette.

Since making his solo debut, EVAN has established himself as a multifaceted artist with creative involvement spanning vocals, performance, songwriting, and production. His debut single RIDE OR DIE showcased his contemporary sound and deeply personal lyrics, offering an early glimpse into the artistic identity he is continuing to develop with DEATH OF ME.

The release also made an immediate impact across global music markets. The title track 'Ride or Die' reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in nine countries and regions and topped Tencent Music's weekly Korean chart in China. Its music video also ranked among the top-performing videos on YouTube's Global Daily Music Videos chart.

Ahead of the release, EVAN will continue to connect with global audiences through a series of appearances. He will take part in the GRAMMY Museum's Spotlight program in Los Angeles on August 14, followed by an appearance at KCON LA 2026 on August 16. Building on the momentum of his solo debut, EVAN is set to further unfold his artistic story with DEATH OF ME. The 1st Mini Album will be released worldwide on September 7.

About EVAN

EVAN is a versatile vocalist known for his trendy yet soothing tone. Since debuting in 2020 as Heeseung of ENHYPEN, he has made a strong impression with his refined vocals and polished stage presence. Beyond performing, he has showcased his artistic range through songwriting and production, steadily shaping his own musical identity. Now, taking his first step as a solo artist, EVAN introduces a name that further extends his musical world—a reflection of his artistic identity—inviting listeners to discover his music defined by its distinctive color and emotional depth.

About BELIFT LAB

BELIFT LAB is a label under HYBE, created with the goal of developing idol groups targeting the global market to drive the mainstreaming of K-POP while redefining and innovating the label business. Artists under this label include ENHYPEN (debuted in November of 2020), ILLIT (debuted in March of 2024) and EVAN (debuted in June of 2026).

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB (HYBE)

Ahead of the album's release, EVAN is scheduled to appear at the GRAMMY Museum's Spotlight program in Los Angeles and at KCON LA 2026. His debut single RIDE OR DIE previously reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in nine countries and regions and topped Tencent Music's weekly Korean chart in China.

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