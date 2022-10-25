Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
Presales for the collection launch today exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store and will end November 8.
Following the completion of her latest worldwide tour, superstar Lady Gaga and global anime brand Crunchyroll are presenting a second Crunchyroll Loves streetwear collaboration in celebration of the ambitious, Grammy-winning album Chromatica.
Presales for the collection launch today exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store and will end November 8. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world.
"Lady Gaga cares deeply for her fans and we're excited to present another high-energy collection that captures the joy and artistic expression inspired by Chromatica," said Terry Li, SVP of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll. "We are also grateful to support Born This Way Foundation in their efforts to create a kinder and more inclusive world, especially for fans online."
The second Crunchyroll Loves x Lady Gaga streetwear collection will feature specially-designed artwork from McFlyy alongside experimental treatments and an out-of-this-world palette.
The Full Lineup
One black tee featuring a pink and black anime-inspired Lady Gaga on the back, and a glimpse of the artwork on the front
One white and gray tie dye short sleeve tee with an anime-inspired Lady Gaga on the back with black and neon pink accents
One white long sleeve tee featuring a greyscale Lady Gaga with neon pink Chromatica sleeve accents
One black hoodie featuring a Lady Gaga glimpse in the front, Chromatica emblazoned on the sleeve, and pink and black anime-inspired artwork in the back
One pair of fluorescent yellow sweatpants featuring anime-inspired artwork on the front and a neon pink Chromatica on the back
One dark, acid-washed bucket hat with a white embroidered Chromatica patch
One prink bright beanie featuring a futuristic geometric design and a black Gaga x Crunchyroll patch
As part of the collaboration, Born This Way Foundation invites the Crunchyroll community to earn their Be There Certificate, a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course, created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, which teaches fans how to safely, kindly, and confidently support others' and their own mental health.
To encourage fans to earn their Be There Certificate , Crunchyroll is hosting a social contest across social channels, inviting fans to share a photo with their Be There Certificate and tag a friend to be entered to win the complete collection of Crunchyroll Loves x Lady Gaga merchandise.
Crunchyroll Loves is the in-house streetwear brand from Crunchyroll, which launched in 2018. Previous collections have included exclusive collaborations with Megan thee Stallion, horror manga artist Junji Ito and punk band The Misfits, alongside anime series including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and DARLING in the FRANXX among many others.
Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles and manga publishing.
Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts - top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.
The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.
Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.
Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.
Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness toward themselves and their communities through its website and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness here.
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
