AL JARDINE & THE PET SOUNDS BAND to Mark PET SOUNDS Anniversary

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will host original Beach Boy Al Jardine and THE PET SOUNDS BAND for a concert marking the 60th anniversary of PET SOUNDS, with special guest Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone. The performance is set for Saturday, December 5 at 7 PM, with tickets going on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 AM.

Al Jardine, founding member of The Beach Boys, is currently touring with The Pet Sounds Band, whose talented and seasoned members were handpicked by Brian Wilson. The show includes many Beach Boys' hits (California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, I Get Around, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Sloop John B, Surfin' USA and Fun, Fun, Fun) plus songs from the critically acclaimed Love You album and other rarities from the 70's.

A little bit of history—after Al's family moved to Hawthorne, California, in the mid-50's, he met Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson along with Mike Love, to form the band in 1961. Al played guitar, arranged and produced many songs and sang lead on the #1 hit Help Me, Rhonda. In 2005, Al released Sloop John B: A Pirate's Tale, a fun-filled adventure children's book based on the classic folk song (and Beach Boys hit) of the same name.

Al released his first studio album, A Postcard from California, in 2010, which was recently re-released to a worldwide audience from Universal Music and also a new 4-track EP in 2025 called Islands In The Sun, which includes guest appearances from Neil Young and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2026, Al Jardine and The Pet Sounds Band perform all the classic hits and rarities and celebrate 60 years of Pet Sounds in a tribute to the late Brian Wilson—it's a show that promises to keep the good vibes and beautiful harmonies of The Beach Boys' timeless music alive for many more years!

Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. He was born in Manchester, England, where he studied voice and acting at St. Bede's College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama.

At the age of fifteen, Peter achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary Sixties pop band Herman's Hermits. His classic hits included: I'm Into Something Good, Mrs. Brown, you've Got A Lovely Daughter, I'm Henry VIII, I Am, Silhouettes, Can't You Hear My Heartbeat, Just A Little Bit Better, Wonderful World, There's A Kind of Hush, A Must To Avoid, Listen People, The End of the World and Dandy. Ultimately, Herman's Hermits sold over sixty million recordings. In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox's Entertainer of the Year.

Accompanied by his band, Herman's Hermits, Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues the world over. He has a legion of faithful fans (known as 'Noonatics') whose loyalty is unparalleled. Today's teen girls scream just as passionately as their mothers did back in 1965, prompting VH1 to select Peter as their viewer's choice for the 'Sexiest Artist of the Year'. Most recently, Noone starred in the recurring role of Paddington on the CBS daytime drama, As The World Turns. His colorful performances instantly made him a favorite of the soap opera magazines and online message boards.

Event Details

Saturday, December 5 at 7 PM

Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 AM, starting at $39, with a limited number of VIP Packages priced at $153.75 also available. Tickets can be purchased at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

VIP Package includes a premium seat and photo opportunity with Al Jardine & Peter Noone.

THE PET SOUNDS BAND includes Al Jardine's son, Matt Jardine, who performs vocals on Beach Boys classics including Good Vibrations and God Only Knows. Jardine, a founding member of The Beach Boys, was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award GRAMMY in 2001. Peter Noone rose to fame as the lead singer of Herman's Hermits, a band that sold more than sixty million recordings.

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