Photos: COLEPITZ to Release New Album THE TIME BETWEEN via High River Records
The alternative metal act's forthcoming release arrives through label High River Records.
COLEPITZ has announced a new album titled THE TIME BETWEEN, scheduled to arrive via High River Records. The announcement marks the latest project from the alternative metal band as it prepares to release new material through the label.
THE TIME BETWEEN is set for release on October 23rd via High River Records. Offering fans another taste of new music, the band also shares their new single, 'The Living Dead,' alongside a lyric video.
COLEPITZ vocalist Rob Korhonen comments on the making of the album: 'Nobody planned a third record. I was taking guitar lessons from Ray, just lessons. I've played my whole life and Ray could still show me things. Meanwhile, I was sitting with Shane and Dave Gutter, building songs, because that's what you do when songs demand building. Ray heard and liked the songs. Lessons turned into something else. What came out was fury, heart, and songcraft. We called it 'The Time Between.''
About the new single, he continues: ''Living Dead' is a classic zombie song. It's also about when people stop thinking for themselves — the kind of thing that's easy to see happening in the US, although we didn't set out to write a political song. The riff came first, heavy and Sabbath-leaning, and the rest followed from there. We just let the riff do the work.'
COLEPITZ started in Biddeford, Maine, a beat-up mill town. Birmingham had Sabbath. Biddeford had this. They tore through the Portland scene in less than a year, leading Wonderdrug Records out of Boston to sign them. The band released its self-titled debut in 1999. Touring behind the record, they played hundreds of shows, crossing the country in a van with Chimaira and sharing stages with Glassjaw, Candiria, Shadows Fall, and Unearth. One song, 'Puppet,' ended up in an episode of Supernatural, introducing the band to a whole new audience. Then they stopped.
In 2008, original members Ray Suhy and Rob Korhonen rekindled their friendship, seven years after the band dissolved. They started writing again. 'No Tomorrow Tonight' came out of it, self-released, expansive, ambitious. The two of them were a creative force again. Life moved on. Rob had two boys and wanted them to have what he did not. They did. Ray went on to join East of the Wall, then Cannabis Corpse, then Six Feet Under. He also released jazz quartet records on Sunnyside. Shane built a booming drum shop and business.
Now, the band returns with their new album, 'The Time Between.' This is not a reunion, it's a continuation. The reaper takes his time.
Tracklist
1. Reaper
2. Knock
3. Set Adrift
5. Nightfall
7. Washed In Red
8. Low Horizon
9. Prolong
10. The Time Between
11. Set Adrift (Acoustic Version)
Band
COLEPITZ are: Rob Korhonen - Vocals, Ray Suhy - Guitar, Shane Kinney - Drums
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