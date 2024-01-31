Phoebe Go Releases New Single '7 Up'

Teasing a debut record coming in 2024, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Phoebe Go has today released a playful and confessional new single “7 Up” - out now everywhere via AWAL. To mark the occasion, Phoebe has also released the official video clip for the new single.

In classic Phoebe Go fashion, the playful melody is contradicted by the bittersweet lyrics that translate the ache in your chest that comes with the realisation it's time to let go of something you were hoping you wouldn't need to, confessed so candidly. The lyrics feel heavy though the upbeat, no frills production adds a lightness to the track.

"To me this song has a kind of recklessness and a rush about it but maybe that's the whole point. That's how letting go feels sometimes,” Phoebe says of the track. The lyrics feel like the words of a page ripped straight from Phoebe's journal, because they pretty much are - honest and introspective.

“I didn't plan on writing this song, but I think it was time,” she continues. “I guess I realized that I'd been putting someone else before myself for a while, which is sweet, you know, but it gets old and it gets tiring. ‘7 Up' is about seeing something through different eyes. It's about setting some s straight.”

Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “7 Up” follows on from Phoebe's painful yet playful recent single “Something You Were Trying” released in late 2022, with both adding to the anticipation of what's to come from Phoebe's next project, due later this year.

2022 was a huge year for the Melbourne based singer-songwriter - following on from the release of her debut EP Player in October 2022 Phoebe has shared the stage with Arlo Parks, Chet Faker, MUNA and more playing as a special guest, collaborations with global fashion powerhouses Chanel, Harper's BAZAAR and VOGUE, and picked up support from the likes of 10 Magazine and triple j. She recently joined the lineup of Wollongong's Yours & Owls Festival, and showcased at the inaugural SXSW Sydney 2023. Currently Phoebe is on tour with singer-songwriter Briston Maroney, in support of his North American Headline Tour.

Phoebe has been performing professionally since the tender age of 15, touring internationally and catapulted into the music industry at the tender age of 15 after winning the coveted triple j Unearthed High competition with her high school band Snakadaktal. Her forthcoming debut LP will be her first long-form solo venture since her career began in her parents' garage over a decade ago.

TOUR DATES

Feb 2, 2024 Friday Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club*

Feb 3, 2024 Saturday Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club*

Feb 5, 2024 Monday Montreal, QC Le Studio TD*

Feb 6, 2024 Tuesday Toronto, ON Phoenix*

Feb 8, 2024 Thursday Chicago, IL Thalia Hall*

Feb 9, 2024 Friday Chicago, IL Thalia Hall*

Feb 10, 2024 Saturday Minneapolis, MN First Avenue*

Feb 12, 2024 Monday Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall*

Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall*

Feb 15, 2024 Thursday Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall*

Feb 16, 2024 Friday Asheville, NC Orange Peel*

Feb 17, 2024 Saturday Knoxville, TN Mill & Mine*

* supporting Briston Maroney

About Phoebe Go

Phoebe Go is the highly anticipated solo project of alt-pop artist, Phoebe Lou. It's a heartfelt project that, at its core, is full of hope. It's about growing up, staying young, losing your feet and finding them again. It's heavy at the crux, but there's lightness for a reason. It's passing Go and collecting $200 on the monopoly board. It's the sweet milk at the end of a bowl of Crunchy Nut. It's a NASA mission control countdown and Phoebe Go is the rocket.

After the success of her high-school band Snakadaktal catapulted her into the music industry at the tender age of 15, Phoebe Lou was just a kid. Now, with 10 more years of experience and another exceptional project, Two People, under her belt, it's time for her to catapult herself.

In her debut EP Player (October 2022), Phoebe Go unveiled a full-bodied and wholly realised acoustic world unlike anything Phoebe has shared before. The process of finding her voice as a solo artist has been, as described by Phoebe herself, daunting, but it has also set her free.

Photo credit: Arjun Sohal