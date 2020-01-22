Phil X Signs To Gibson

For the past 126 years, Gibson has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound. The new Gibson era celebrates the iconic models of the Gibson Golden Era while leaning into the future with instruments that nurture new players across generations, genders, and genres of music. Gibson has announced that guitarist Phil X--an integral full-time member of Bon Jovi since 2016--has joined as brand ambassador.

Phil X and his band, PHIL X & THE DRILLS will release their fifth studio album Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2 in early 2020 on Golden Robot Records. The new album features a diﬀerent drummer on each song including Tommy Lee, Taylor Hawkins, Liberty Devitto, Kenny Aronoﬀ and Ray Luzier. Phil X and his band, THE DRILLS, have been enjoying a rapidly growing international fan base supported by the release of five solid albums: Kick Your Ass In 17 Minutes (2009), We Bring The Rock N Roll (2011), We Play Instruments N Sh!t (2012), This House Is Not For Sale (2016) with Bon Jovi and Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 1 (2019).

"Phil is one of the most versatile guitar players today and has an unparalleled ability to cover a wide range of music genres," says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson. "Phil is one of my favorite songwriters and entertainers and everyday he inspires fans of all generations to pick up a guitar and play. Above all, Phil is a wonderful person, a friend and I see him joining our Gibson family as coming home."

Photo Credit: Gibson





Related Articles View More Music Stories