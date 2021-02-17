Phil Good Releases Cover of 'Float On'

Elektra recording artist Phil Good has released an official cover of Modest Mouse's 2004 hit "Float On". The song is available to stream and download starting today HERE. Phil has also unveiled a stunning accompanying music video for the track, which premiered earlier today on Euphoria Magazine. Watch the Brent Campanelli-directed visual below.

"If I had to pick one song I wish I had written, it would be 'Float On'. Modest Mouse is one of my all time favorite bands. I love all their albums, but Good News for People Who Love Bad News in particular really tickles my pop spot: my spot that loves pop. 'Float On' is a classic and it took me a while to figure out how I wanted to approach it. I didn't want to clutter it with too much, and I love how the chorus is just bass, drums, and stacks of vocals," Phil Shared.

"I want everyone to hear and believe that we'll all float on, okay. If you know the original, then hopefully you'll enjoy my cover, and if you don't know the original, hopefully you'll hear it and think that I'm a genius. Thanks," he added.

"Float On" marks Phil Good's first new music of 2021, and follows his latest single "How Do I Feel", which premiered on PAPER Magazine last fall. Phil's recent singles, including "Falling", "Everything's Good", and "Living With No One", earned praise from Uproxx, Billboard, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, and more.

Last year, Phil was featured on "Stuck On You", the lead single off RAC's critically acclaimed album Boy. Additionally, RAC's Remix of Phil's single "Do You Ever?" is nominated for Best Remixed Recording at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards. Phil also launched the satirical talk show "Wait... Is That What You Mean By That?!". Interviews with Finneas, Ashe, Adam Melchor, Chloe Moriondo, and The Band Camino, and are available now on Phil's Instagram.

Phil supported Jaymes Young on his Happiest Year North America Tour, and joined labelmate Tones and I on select 2020 United States tour dates.

A stint slinging grilled cheese out of a stationary truck, a bike accident listening to Barack Obama's appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, and an intriguing childhood split between attending mosque with his Palestinian step-dad and Christian church with his Puerto Rican "reggae-funk bass player" father all preceded the career of Phil Good. Relocating from Portland, OR to Los Angeles, CA with his cat Lucy in 2016, Phil devoted an entire year to writing and recording behind-the-scenes for other artists and logging countless hours in the studio in addition to planting the seeds for what would become his solo debut. By the beginning of 2019, he quietly put up nearly 10 million total streams across indie releases such as "Growing Up", "Be Somebody", and more in addition to garnering acclaim from Earmilk, Dancing Astronaut, This Song is Sick, and more.

Photo Credit: Zhamak Fullad