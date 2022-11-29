Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Rings In The Holiday Season With 'Long Island Christmas Eve'

Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Rings In The Holiday Season With 'Long Island Christmas Eve'

“Long Island Christmas Eve” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Alternative acoustic rock band, Phil Firetog Trio & Co., has released their merry and bright new single, "Long Island Christmas Eve." Blending comforting acoustics, a cheerful beat, and personal, storytelling lyricism, the track has listeners reminiscing on their own family's holiday traditions. "Long Island Christmas Eve" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Establishing a traditional festive sound from the get-go, "Long Island Christmas Eve" sets the mood with beautiful acoustics and bright, cheerful orchestration. Soft, harmonic background vocals complement lead vocalist Phil Firetog in his nostalgic ode to reuniting with long-distance friends and family for the holiday season.

Confirming this vision, Firetog sings, "And no matter the distance, we couldn't miss this; let's keep our tradition of a very merry Long Island Christmas Eve." Continuing to articulate his relationship with Christmas Eve through his lyricism, Firetog captures the heartstrings of listeners by inviting them to relate and reminisce on their own individual relationships with the holiday.

"'Long Island Christmas Eve' is a festive and nostalgic reminder of the friendships we all have, keeping in touch with those who may have moved far away," exclaimed Firetog. "This song is based on my own personal tradition of a Christmas Eve dinner, meeting up with friends who may live out of town, but return home for the holidays."

Beginning as a solo singer-songwriter, Phil Firetog discovered his musical passion after experimenting with songwriting and teaching himself how to play the guitar. Shortly after debuting his solo EP, Portrait Songs, he expanded to a trio that is now Phil Firetog Trio. Forming in 2015, the band consists of Phil Firetog (lead vocalist/guitarist), Johnny "Pots" Potocnik (drummer), and Liam Gordon (bassist).

The expansion of the trio, to Phil Firetog Trio & Co. is Tye Granger (saxophone) and Gabriel Nekrutman (flute/clarinet/alto sax), and a rotating cast of characters that Firetog has added to the mix. Entertaining the industry's toughest critics, Phil Firetog Trio & Co. debuted their first EP, Circles, in 2016.

Most recently releasing their fan-favorite single, "Fall," the first track to include the "company" performing alongside the trio, the band continues to display their rare and transformative sonic work. Taking inspiration from iconic musicians such as Dave Matthews Band, John Butler, and John Mayer, Phil Firetog Trio & Co. are continuing their busy schedule of live performances and composing new music.

"Long Island Christmas Eve" instills joy and nostalgia in listeners as they paint their own picture of what the holiday season looks like for them.

Listen to the new single here:



Joe Henry Announces New Album All The Eye Can See Photo
Joe Henry Announces New Album 'All The Eye Can See'
The title track – “All The Eye Can See” – it out now via earMUSIC. In a career spanning more than 30 years, three-time Grammy winner Joe Henry has left an indelible and unique imprint on American popular music. Known for his exploration of the human experience, Henry is a hyper- literate storyteller, by turns dark, devastating, and hopeful.
Mariah Carey to Host Ultimate NYC Weekend Getaway Photo
Mariah Carey to Host Ultimate NYC Weekend Getaway
One pair of guests will be the first and only to book a weekend-long experience specially curated by Mariah with her top travel preferences, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York – where Booking.com will put them up in a lavish room fit for the star herself.
Dukwa Shares New EP Matter of Time Photo
Dukwa Shares New EP 'Matter of Time'
Florence-based DJ/producer Dukwa returns with his club-ready EP Matter of Time, out now on Gudu Records. The follow-up to driving bass-laced single ‘Prune’, the EP came to life during the creation of his new live set and signals a sonic evolution for the artist who finds himself moving into deeper, slightly darker territory. 
Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year Ritual Photo
Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'
As the year draws to a close, Alan is also preparing to wrap up his Walkerverse tour, with just one more week and a handful of shows left to play. The stacked tour has seen Walker sell out some of Europe and North America’s most revered venues – from O2 Academy Brixton to Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles.

From This Author - Michael Major


Mariah Carey to Host Ultimate NYC Weekend GetawayMariah Carey to Host Ultimate NYC Weekend Getaway
November 29, 2022

One pair of guests will be the first and only to book a weekend-long experience specially curated by Mariah with her top travel preferences, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York – where Booking.com will put them up in a lavish room fit for the star herself.
Dukwa Shares New EP 'Matter of Time'Dukwa Shares New EP 'Matter of Time'
November 29, 2022

Florence-based DJ/producer Dukwa returns with his club-ready EP Matter of Time, out now on Gudu Records. The follow-up to driving bass-laced single ‘Prune’, the EP came to life during the creation of his new live set and signals a sonic evolution for the artist who finds himself moving into deeper, slightly darker territory. 
MGM+ Picks Up A SPY AMONG FRIENDS Thriller SeriesMGM+ Picks Up A SPY AMONG FRIENDS Thriller Series
November 29, 2022

A Spy Among Friends is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. Produced by ITV Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, A Spy Among Friends stars Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) and Emmy winner Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown).
Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'
November 29, 2022

As the year draws to a close, Alan is also preparing to wrap up his Walkerverse tour, with just one more week and a handful of shows left to play. The stacked tour has seen Walker sell out some of Europe and North America’s most revered venues – from O2 Academy Brixton to Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles.
Apple Music Launches New Replay Experience & Reveals 2022's Top ChartsApple Music Launches New Replay Experience & Reveals 2022's Top Charts
November 29, 2022

2022 was a thrilling year in music, with listeners delving into new sounds, new languages, and new genres more than ever before. Additionally, the 2022 year-end charts show just how influential Apple Music listeners were in making 2022 a year to remember, both individually and as a community.
share