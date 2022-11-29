Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Rings In The Holiday Season With 'Long Island Christmas Eve'

Alternative acoustic rock band, Phil Firetog Trio & Co., has released their merry and bright new single, "Long Island Christmas Eve." Blending comforting acoustics, a cheerful beat, and personal, storytelling lyricism, the track has listeners reminiscing on their own family's holiday traditions. "Long Island Christmas Eve" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Establishing a traditional festive sound from the get-go, "Long Island Christmas Eve" sets the mood with beautiful acoustics and bright, cheerful orchestration. Soft, harmonic background vocals complement lead vocalist Phil Firetog in his nostalgic ode to reuniting with long-distance friends and family for the holiday season.

Confirming this vision, Firetog sings, "And no matter the distance, we couldn't miss this; let's keep our tradition of a very merry Long Island Christmas Eve." Continuing to articulate his relationship with Christmas Eve through his lyricism, Firetog captures the heartstrings of listeners by inviting them to relate and reminisce on their own individual relationships with the holiday.

"'Long Island Christmas Eve' is a festive and nostalgic reminder of the friendships we all have, keeping in touch with those who may have moved far away," exclaimed Firetog. "This song is based on my own personal tradition of a Christmas Eve dinner, meeting up with friends who may live out of town, but return home for the holidays."

Beginning as a solo singer-songwriter, Phil Firetog discovered his musical passion after experimenting with songwriting and teaching himself how to play the guitar. Shortly after debuting his solo EP, Portrait Songs, he expanded to a trio that is now Phil Firetog Trio. Forming in 2015, the band consists of Phil Firetog (lead vocalist/guitarist), Johnny "Pots" Potocnik (drummer), and Liam Gordon (bassist).

The expansion of the trio, to Phil Firetog Trio & Co. is Tye Granger (saxophone) and Gabriel Nekrutman (flute/clarinet/alto sax), and a rotating cast of characters that Firetog has added to the mix. Entertaining the industry's toughest critics, Phil Firetog Trio & Co. debuted their first EP, Circles, in 2016.

Most recently releasing their fan-favorite single, "Fall," the first track to include the "company" performing alongside the trio, the band continues to display their rare and transformative sonic work. Taking inspiration from iconic musicians such as Dave Matthews Band, John Butler, and John Mayer, Phil Firetog Trio & Co. are continuing their busy schedule of live performances and composing new music.

"Long Island Christmas Eve" instills joy and nostalgia in listeners as they paint their own picture of what the holiday season looks like for them.

Listen to the new single here: