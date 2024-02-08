Peyton Shay Releases Sparkling Indie-Pop Single 'Twisted Saint'

"Twisted Saint" is streaming now on all digital platforms.

Feb. 08, 2024

Billboard charting powerhouse Peyton Shay has released "Twisted Saint," the first single from her forthcoming 5-song EP. The compelling track emerges as a richly layered anthem with powerful harmonies and resounding drum beats, setting a robust backdrop for its smooth chorus. "Twisted Saint" is streaming now on all digital platforms.

“Twisted Saint” delves into the emotionally charged theme of a toxic relationship and captures the tumultuous experience of being drawn to someone psychologically harmful. It spotlights how our attraction can become more addictive despite knowledge of its detrimental nature. The track adeptly mirrors this push-and-pull dynamic through its intense musical arrangements, creating an immersive experience that resonates with the listener's encounters with such challenging mental landscapes.

Produced by Adam Castilla, best known for his work in The Colourist, and mastered by Joe Laporta, “Twisted Saint” represents the first look at her 5-track EP, which will include "Savior Complex," "Chapstick," "Daydream Police," and "Dashboard Lights."

The EP will chase the success that Peyton Shay experienced she exploded on TikTok and reached #18 on the US Billboard charts and #7 in the UK. It also resonated with the anime community, garnering over 5 million TikTok views. Her music has been featured in various TV shows and networks, including Netflix's All American, CBS's Big Bang Theory, MLB Network, Nascar Race Hub, and Hallmark. Brands like Forever 21, Lululemon, Makeup Revolution, and Victoria's Secret have used her songs in their videos, showcasing her widespread appeal.

Peyton Shay's musical journey began at the tender age of 11. Her passion for music was evident early on; by 12, she had already released her first song. Her early exposure to music came through playing piano as a vocal warm-up during her stint in Les Misérables, sparking a lifelong love for music. She honed her skills through self-teaching, utilizing YouTube videos as her guide, before expanding into professional training for piano, vocals, and movement.

Besides music, Peyton has a penchant for acting, often seen in horror shows and films. These acting stints, coupled with her love for singing and playing the piano, provided a creative outlet during breaks on set. Her independent nature, sometimes overly so, is evident in her early songs, reflecting themes of avoidance, heartbreak, and love. She has a knack for infusing light-heartedness into heavy-hearted situations, often surprising listeners with her lyrical choices.

Hellbent on creating music that both entertains and inspires while encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves, Peyton Shay is ambitious, breaking barriers and setting new standards. “Twisted Saint” remains a symbol of resilience, talent, and authenticity in the industry. You can follow her as she continues to rise in the music world through her Instagram at @PeytonShayOfficial, TikTok at @PeytonShayOfficial, as well as on www.peytonshay.com.



