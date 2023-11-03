Petronel Baard & Johan Liebenberg Join Forces For A Heartfelt Duet

MAG JY is a melodic fusion of pop, rock, and alternative sounds that conveys a powerful, yet vulnerable, message to the listener.

Petronel Baard & Johan Liebenberg Join Forces For A Heartfelt Duet

What happens when two gifted musicians, like Petronel Baard and Johan Liebenberg, decide to collaborate on a special song by Helena Marais?

You get an impressive radio hit that not only captivates the most discerning ear but also resonates with audiences of all ages.

MAG JY is a melodic fusion of pop, rock, and alternative sounds that conveys a powerful, yet vulnerable, message to the listener.

According to the songwriter, the track, produced by Schalk Maas and David Cruickshank, is about sending good wishes to loved ones, hoping that their journey through life will be more beautiful than painful.

The theme was inspired by the birth of her friend's baby girl, highlighting the profound experience of witnessing a new life entering the world, with all the possibilities and challenges that lie ahead.

Petronel describes the second single from Marais's pen as “a beautiful song with lyrics and music that stay with you long after hearing it for the first listen. It carries a strong yet soft message of love, and we believe listeners will resonate with the heartfelt and sincere blessings concealed within.”

Baard and Liebenberg, whose paths have crossed for the first time through this collaboration, are excited to share the single with the public and look forward to recording its music video together in 2024.

“Petronel is a humble and genuine person. I enjoyed working with her, and I'm excited to see what this song will achieve,” he says.

She adds: “Johan is a team player, talented, hardworking, and very gifted. It was a pleasure working with him. He is an excellent showman and musician.”

Petronel Baard is a passionate musical artist with a soothing storytelling voice who has left a significant mark on the music industry over the past twenty-five years.

Raised in Villiersdorp, her extraordinary solo voice was discovered at the age of twelve during a school performance of Die Slapende Skoonheid. Since then, she's been immersed in the worlds of drama and music, studying Drama at Stellenbosch and turning professional in 1998. She won ATKV's Crescendo competition at the end of her honours year, marking her full-time involvement in the entertainment industry.

Over the years, she has done various performances and plays and had the opportunity to work with respected artists. She has also received several awards, including the Cordis Trust's Orde van die Beiteltjie for her sustained contributions to Afrikaans culture and literature.

When she's not singing, this versatile woman also works as a mentor for ATKV-Crescendo and produces stage productions, which often feature at major art festivals. She has many plans for the future and enjoys being fully immersed in the music and theatre industry.

Johan Liebenberg, originally from Walvisbaai in Namibia, made the life-changing decision to pursue a music career at the age of 21.

In 2004, he began his journey as a guitarist at Barnyard Theatres, but his vocal talent was quickly discovered. In 2009, he was approached by Louis Moller and Duck Chowles to perform in Neil Diamond and Celine Dion tribute shows.

Over the years, he's worked with various musicians on their and his own albums and shared the stage with artists like Matthys Roets for a Cohen and Diamond show and Chloe Eddy for Divas and Divos.

Johan likes to keep busy and is constantly engaging in new music projects to keep his career interesting and relevant. His most cherished role is that of being a father to his fourteen-year-old daughter, Mila.

MAG JY is now available on all digital streaming platforms, and this duet, with its relatable themes of love and well-wishes, is sure to leave a lasting impression on the hearts of Afrikaans music enthusiasts.

Get the song here:



