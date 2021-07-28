Petey Releases New Single 'We Go On Walks'

Today, the Los Angeles-based artist Petey released "We Go On Walks," the second single from his upcoming debut full-length Lean Into Life. The album was written and performed entirely by Petey, and was co-produced by Phil Hartunian. Lean Into Life will be released on September 3, 2021 via Terrible Records and is now available for pre-order digitally and on vinyl.

"We Go on Walks' is a fun song I made mostly on my computer," Petey explains. "It's about going on a walk with a friend but you don't really talk about anything, but it's still nice and necessary." "We Go On Walks" follows the first single "Lean Into Life" which was released last month. UPROXX spoke with Petey about the forthcoming album and said, "on the title-track - a highlight of the new material - Petey somehow showcases a four-on-the-floor beat, vocal manipulation, his beloved Brock-ian yelp, drug references, and reflective moments that hit on the carefree uncertainty of youth without cluttering the tune."

After signing to the Los Angeles-based Terrible Records (Claud, Empress Of, The Voidz) in late 2019, Petey released 3 EP's (Car Practice, High Life From The Bottle on the Beach, and Checkin Up on Buds) and most recently, the single "Haircut" with Miya Folick, which was covered by BrooklynVegan, Nylon, Stereogum, and more. Petey's cathartic, genre-spanning debut Lean Into Life features 7 new songs as well as 5 new remixed and remastered versions of breakthrough singles such as "DON'T TELL THE BOYS" and "Apple TV Remote."

While his music career was put on hold during the pandemic after just a handful of dates with artists like Joyce Manor and The Voidz, Petey launched his TikTok account which has amassed nearly one million followers. His videos have been viewed 100 million times and have featured talent such as Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir.

"The music and the comedy are all wrapped up together as part of the same thing for me," explains Petey. "Someone told me that a great way to create something original is to combine all of your favorite things and then fill in the gaps with your own personality. When I sing, I want to sing like Isaac Brock from Modest Mouse. When I play guitar, I want to play guitar like Chris Walla from Death Cab For Cutie. When I produce synth parts, I want to produce synth parts like Kanye West. And when I play drums, I want to play drums like Travis Barker from Blink 182. All those approaches get combined with my own story in my songs."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: The Wills