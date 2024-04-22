Peter Frampton Will Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Frampton, whose nomination marked his first appearance on the ballot to be considered for induction, will be amongst those honored at the ceremony in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland this fall.

“This is something I never expected,” shares Frampton. “I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me. I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody, pinch me please!!”

Frampton performed at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, when he joined fellow lauded musicians and Rock Hall inductees Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks on stage—watch here.

The news adds to yet another landmark year for the legendary musician who recently wrapped his “Never EVER Say Never Tour” in celebration of his 60th year of touring. The run of dates was unexpected by fans after he announced a farewell tour five years ago following his diagnosis with the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis. Despite this, Frampton embarked on an extensive 2023 spring and summer tour where he appeared on stages across North America.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007 Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for 15 weeks on Billboard’s Blues Chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim.

Most recently Frampton appeared on Dolly Parton’s new album Rockstar, which was released last November, as the only artist featured on two tracks.

Last year Frampton released Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in September and unveiled his historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe—listen here.

Photo Credit: Austin Lord