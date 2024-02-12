Peter Frampton Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton is amongst the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2024. The nomination marks the legendary musician's first appearance on the ballot to be considered for induction.

“That's really great!” says Peter. “Wait, you mean I'm not already in the RRHOF!?” Frampton is gearing up to celebrate his 60th year of touring, embarking on the “Never EVER Say Never Tour” this spring.

Fresh off the heels of his nationwide headline run last year, the 2024 tour will see the acclaimed artist playing at venues across North America, including a stop at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at peterframpton.com. See below for full tour routing.

The upcoming shows kick off what promises to be yet another landmark year for Frampton, who recently featured on Joe Bonamassa's rendition of “Four Day Creep,” the hit song by Humble Pie—the band of which Frampton cut his teeth before going solo. Listen to the track—named “a blistering new reworking” by Rock Cellar Magazine—here.

Frampton's 2023 spring and summer tour announcements were unexpected by fans after he announced a farewell tour four years ago following a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis. Now with the aptly named “Never EVER Say Never Tour,” Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

Most recently, Frampton was joined by Chris Stapleton who performed alongside him at his sold-out Ryman Auditorium show in Nashville, TN. Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues Chart.

In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim. Most recently, Frampton appeared on Dolly Parton's new album, Rockstar, which was released last November, as the only artist featured on two tracks.

Frampton also performed at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, joining the stage with fellow lauded musicians Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks—watch here. Last year, Frampton released Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton.

He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in September and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe—listen here. After 48 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide. “Frampton's musical journey is a testament to his unparalleled talent and versatility, and last night its culmination was on full display.”

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

March 3—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 5—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts, The Vogel

March 7—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 9—Waterloo, NY—The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

March 10—Hanover, MD—The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

March 13—Morristown, NJ—Mayo Performing Arts Center

March 15—Windsor, ON—The Colosseum at Caesars

March 16—Mount Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

March 18—Gary, IN—Hard Rock Casino

March 30—Waukegan, IL—The Genesee Theatre

April 1—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

April 3—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theatre

April 5—Kansas City, MO—The Midland Theatre

April 7—Denver, CO—The Mission

April 9—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater

April 11—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort, Grand Theatre

April 13—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

April 14—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

photo credit: Austin Lord