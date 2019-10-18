Peter Bjorn and John Announce New Album ENDLESS DREAM

Peter Bjorn and John will celebrate their 20-year anniversary in 2020 with the release of their ninth full-length studio album - Endless Dream - due out March 13th via INGRID. The band is dropping the first single "Rusty Nail" today with the news of the new LP and a Spring US headline tour that kicks off on March 23rd at the Teragram Ballroom in LA and ends on the East Coast where they play Webster Hall on April 10th before wrapping the nearly month long run with a show at Brighton Music Hall in Boston on April 11th.



Endless Dream follows 2018's Darker Days - an album that found the trio taking it back to where it all began, just the three of them striping away the outside noise. They started working on the new LP almost immediately after Darker Days. "We were in a good place" said Peter adding "it's the light to the darkness - the day to the night." Eriksson adds, "This time the tone is bright. It's about people trying to find colors in this dark world."



The creative process for Endless Dream was a little different as well. "We realized we wanted to cut the crap, so we rehearsed songs in the same room and recorded together. For post-production, every guy was on his own taking care of his baby - and then we came back and had our baby together," said Bjorn about their approach to the new LP which was recorded at the INGRID Studios in Stockholm.



Endless Dream is an album of undeniably catchy indie-pop songs that Peter Bjorn and John have become known for in their 20-year career. The band formed in 2000 after Bjorn and Peter, who first met in high school, found John in Stockholm and decided to make it official. Their self-titled debut followed two years later and they released an album every two years for the next three LPs - Falling Out (2004), Writer's Block (2006) and Seaside Rock (2008) - a largely instrumental album. They quickly followed that with Living Thing in 2009 and then Gimme Some in 2011 - their power trio masterpiece. Five years passed before Breakin' Point was released in 2016 - an album that almost saw the trio part ways. However, after some time off and soul searching, they regrouped for 2018's Darker Days that propelled them forward to their 20th year and their ninth LP Endless Dream.



"Rusty Nail" out today via all DSPs, listen below, Endless Dream LP is out March 13th via INGRID and confirmed US headline tour dates are below. For the most up-to-date information check www.peterbjornandjohn.com.



March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 29, Boise, Treefort Music Festival

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall





