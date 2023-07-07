Pete Price Revives Romance With New Single And Lyric Video: “Old Movies And You”

Independent singer, songwriter, and guitarist Pete Price has released his newest single and lyric video, "Old Movies and You" from his acclaimed album, "Department of the Interior." The heartfelt single lyrically encapsulates the unbreakable bond of love and devotion between a couple, despite life's struggles.

The song is a reflection of Price's own relationship with his wife, a two-time cancer survivor who recently suffered a small stroke. Price wrote "Old Movies and You" to remind couples that an attitude of appreciation can go a long way in strengthening a relationship.

In Pete's own words, "My inspiration in writing this song was my wife and her ongoing health issues. As she slowly recovered, I thought more and more about how much she means to me and how bereft I'd be without her. I vowed to make a better effort to do the things she wanted to do and to show her how much I love her. The song could have just as easily been about the end of a romantic relationship. I've known that as well and the feelings can be devastating. An attitude of appreciation can go a long way in strengthening a relationship. When I introduce the song, I say, 'Always tell that special someone how much you love them.'"

"Old Movies and You" is available now on all major streaming platforms. Fans can listen to the single and learn more about Pete Price at his official website: http://www.petepricemusic.com.

About Pete Price: Having started his musical career in the late 1980s, Pete Price joined The Fries Band in early 1992, serving as the band's lead guitarist for more than 30 years. In addition to his notable work with The Fries Band, Pete's independent musical endeavors have created a cult following of their own, while also receiving critical acclaim. Tracks from Price's "Department of the Interior" album have received more than 70K Spotify streams, to date. His previous single, "Common Ground," reached #15 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart.