Pet Needs Release 'Sleep When I'm Dead' Single

As PET NEEDS' fast-approaching third album ‘Intermittent Fast Living' creeps into view, the band are delighted to share a fresh track ahead of its release: “Sleep When I'm Dead”.

Lurching through your monitors at 100mph, this life-lusting latest from the Essex punks is an invigorating clash of buzzsaw melodies and carpe diem ideologies.

Inspired by lost nights in sticky boozers and living for what tomorrow brings, frontman Johnny Marriott says of “Sleep When I'm Dead”:

“We wanted to subvert the tired rock n roll "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead!" mentality and celebrate both the million mile an hour touring lifestyle and, well, being in our own beds, too! When you're on the road for months you pine for home. When you're at home you're always thinking ahead to the next tour. To us, this is the ultimate" Intermittent Fast Living" song. Singalong, high energy, filterless reality. Sex, drugs, booze, snooze. Perfect!”

“Sleep When I'm Dead” arrives with an official video filmed and directed by Jake Deemer-Evans (watch it here), with the new track swiftly following the blazing, bristling lead single “Separation Anxiety”. Both tracks are due to appear on PET NEEDS' upcoming album, ‘Intermittent Fast Living' (out 16th February via Xtra Mile Recordings).

Founded with humble bedroom-band beginnings by brothers Johnny (vocals) and George (guitar) Marriott and later joined by Jack (drums) and Ryan (bass) only a matter of years ago, PET NEEDS' career has been sky-rocketing ever since the release of their acclaimed debut ‘Fractured Party Music' in 2021.

From getting signed to SOLD OUT shows, rave reviews to rabid fans, and embarking on extensive global tours with the likes of Frank Turner, The Hives, The Lottery Winners, Skinny Lister; demand for these four lads from Essex has been on a trajectory with the stratosphere.

As such, their third studio release in as many years, ‘Intermittent Fast Living' is inspired by this relentless, breathless, stop-start lifestyle the band have found themselves living in recent times. Finding themselves jolting between a life in the fast lane and “the security and stillness” of being with those they love, their latest work captures all the chaos and curiosities that come with their dichotomous current lifestyle. As Johnny says:

“In the last 2 years we have been catapulted from steady jobs and playing in our small town local bars to world tours at a million miles an hour. The life we'd grown accustomed to is constantly thrown behind us until it disappears into the distance in our rear view mirror.

We thunder forward, show by show, adventure by adventure, until [normal life] returns as a speck on the horizon like an oasis in the desert. Then suddenly we're home again. I sit content on the sofa with a beer, my wife and our new little puppy wondering what the hell just happened for the last three months.”

Like that unexpected snapshot for sale at the end of a theme-park ride, ‘Intermittent Fast Living' is a vivid portrait of a band riding high on the rollercoaster that is the rock'n'roll life, and stopping for just a split-second to capture the moment. A rush of adrenaline and a tornado of emotion, the album was recorded in just two weeks at Vada Studios with producer and sound engineer George Perks (Enter Shikari, You Me At Six, Mogwai, Skindred). It will be released on 16th February 2024 (via Xtra Mile Recordings).

With the new album ready to go, PET NEEDS are already planting seeds for its world domination this year. Currently mounting a campaign to smash into the UK Official Top 40, an effort dubbed by the band as ‘Bottom of the Pops', their masterplan includes a genius twelve-sleeve CD campaign (comprising a dozen collectible artworks that pay wry homage to Top of the Pops logo throughout history) poised to push them towards chart stardom. As Johnny adds:

"The newspapers say we're in an age where plucky little indie bands with loyal fanbases can storm the charts for a week - like that's a bad thing!... We are proud to be a plucky little indie band, and are throwing everything at infiltrating the mainstream for five minutes with our new album, Intermittent Fast Living!"

Completing a run of UK headline shows throughout November and December 2023 plus a huge homecoming show in Colchester, PET NEEDS will next be embarking on an extensive schedule of additional live fixtures throughout the first half of 2024, including UK & European dates, plus a limited run of intimate instore gigs. Listed below.

PET NEEDS UK LIVE DATES 2024

INSTORE DATES

FEBRUARY

15 - BURY Wax & Beans

16 - BRISTOL Rough Trade

18 - GLASGOW Assai

19 - PORTSMOUTH Pie & Vinyl

20 - KINGSTON Banquet

21 - COLCHESTER HMV



UK TOUR

FEBRUARY

17 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms



APRIL

16 - STOCKTON ON TEES Georgian Theatre

17 - LEEDS Boom

18 - MANCHESTER Night & Day

19 - BRISTOL Exchange

20 - BRIGHTON Hope & Ruin

23 - CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms

24 - OXFORD The Bullingdon

25 - LONDON The Underworld

26 - BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds

27 - SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners

EUROPEAN TOUR

MAY

28 HAARLEM, NL Patronaat

29 COLOGNE, DE Blue Shell

30 - HAMBURG, DE Nochtwache

31 - BERLIN, DE Cassiopeia

JUNE

02 - PARIS, FR La Boule Noire

Tickets for all shows are on sale now: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287168®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpetneedsband.com%2Flive-dates?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.