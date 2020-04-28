Perfume Genius Reveals Initial Talk Remix of 'On The Floor'

"On the Floor" in its original form is a celebratory pop song that plays with the LP's themes of love, sex, memory and the body, channeling popular music mythologies while irreverently authoring its own. The single was included in numerous "best of" lists the week of release and The New York Times said, "Perfume Genius succumbs to passion in 'On the Floor,' carried by an upbeat soul groove of rolling triplets." Billboard labeled it "a sneaky groove full of funk guitar strands and light harmonies. Few artists are taking more daring risks than Hadreas, and 'On The Floor' is the rare one from him that you can dance to." Paste said it is "a jubilant exploration of love, sex and physicality."

Last month Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) shared the single, "On The Floor," off of his forthcoming new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately which will be released May 15 (Matador). Today, he drops a remix of the track from Tokyo-based producer, Initial Talk. Initial Talk has done remixes for Rihanna, Lady Gaga and most recently Dua Lipa and is known for infusing early MTV-era 80's sounds into his work. Here, "On The Floor" is reimagined into a dance club track that falls somewhere between Prince and Pet Shop Boys.

Listen below!

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. Pre-order Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences. "I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild," says Hadreas, "and I'm in a place now where those feelings are very close-- but it can border on being unhinged. I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered -- to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting"

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately will be available on May 15th at all retailers. Fans can pre-order the limited edition double LP in translucent blue with a 24"x36" poster via the Matador webstore or in regular black at this link. The Matador webstore limited edition record can also be bundled with an exclusive t-shirt.





