Pentatonix Announces 'The Evergreen Experience' Worldwide Digital Performance

Today, Pentatonix has announced Pentatonix: The Evergreen Experience, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist's full length streamed concert via Moment House.

The exclusive live show will be streamed on the premium social live media platform on Sunday, December 19th and Monday, December 20th (depending on territory). The show will highlight the band's sixth and latest holiday album, Evergreen, as well as other holiday classics from the group's five other Christmas albums. Special early-bird tickets, priced at $9.99, go on sale today at 11am PT / 1pm ET and regular priced tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec 7th at 9am PT/12pm ET.

The full length live streamed concert will be taped at their December 11th Louisville, KY show at the KFC Yum! Center. The band will incorporate instruments for the first time in their live show, including drums, a cello, and a piano.

Of the show, Scott Hoying said, "This is such a special show for us, and such a great experience to perform on our first tour in two years, so we wanted all our fans around the world to get a chance to see it."

Pentatonix is currently on their Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021, in support of the album. The tour kicked off with a sold-out performance on opening night in Baltimore, MD on November 27th and is continuing on sellout pace through December 23rd where it wraps with two hometown shows in Grand Prairie, TX (December 22nd and 23rd). Tickets for the Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021 are on sale now. For more info and to purchase tickets and VIP packages go here.

Year after year, Pentatonix continues to prove they are one of the best-selling groups of holiday music in history. Last year, the group was Billboard's top streaming artist of holiday music in the US with over 90-million of those streams coming from Christmas week alone. Across all holiday albums, the group sold over half a million units in total consumption. Additionally, the group had more songs than any other artist on MRC's Holiday/Seasonal On-Demand Overall Streaming chart with 19 tracks.

