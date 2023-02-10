Peking Duk Release New Single 'I Want You' Feat. Darren Hayes of Savage Garden

Peking Duk, the Australian electronic dance music duo, has dropped their highly anticipated new single "I Want You" featuring Darren Hayes of Savage Garden.

This collaboration is a fusion of Peking Duk's signature beats and Darren Hayes' soulful vocals, creating a catchy and upbeat track that is guaranteed to have fans on their feet.

"I Want You" was originally released by Savage Garden on May 27, 1996 and the single reached #1 in Canada, #4 in USA and Australia and #11 in the UK.

Peking Duk said, "'I Want You' is one of the most iconic songs in history. Growing up we would play it back to back along with all of savage gardens catalogue of incredible music. We had an idea to remix 'I Want You' so that the song can be re introduced again especially to the world of clubs and dance music.

We got in touch with Darren Hayes about completely re-recording it so it felt fresh. We were amidst a wild writing trip in Santa Monica when Darren hit us back saying he was based in Santa Monica and the next moment we were in the room re recording the magic. We honestly couldn't believe our ears or eyes. It was one of the funnest yet surreal 3 hour studio session of our lives. Darren Hayes is the iconic Australian of our time. A true honour to be able to have touched this gold."

'I Want You' follows previous singles 'Spend It' (#152 on Triple J's Hottest 200) and 'Honest' (#112 on Triple J's Hottest 200).

Peking Duk has amassed over 500M global streams, the band has received eight ARIA nominations and two wins for 2014's breakthrough hit 'High' and 2017's 'Stranger'. They have worked with the likes of Riton, AlunaGeorge, The Wombats, Icona Pop, SAFIA, Tommy Trash.

Listen to the new single here: