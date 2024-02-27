Peel Share New Single 'OMG'

Los Angeles duo Peel have shared “OMG,” the latest preview off their debut album Acid Star, out March 29th via Innovative Leisure.

A rich sonic tapestry that shows off the duo's songwriting chops and wide ranging influences, the band's Isom Innis shares that the song is “about a psychedelic experience I had with my wife where I could see all these beautiful geometric shapes shooting from her forehead. Looking back, I think we tapped into a nostalgic space where a lot of musical ideas flowed in a very short amount of time.”

The creative partnership of Sean Cimino and Isom Innis, their bond was initially formed as touring members of Foster The People (now both official members live & on record). The two developed a musical language all their own over the years, ideas coalescing organically until the eventual birth of Peel.

Inspired in part by genre-bending Creation Records bands like Primal Scream and Madchester groups like Happy Mondays, Acid Star expands on the industrial edge of early Peel, adding layers of psychedelia, electronica, and even reverb soaked freak folk, as seen on the title track.

“OMG” is preceded by singles “Y2J,” a psychedelic dance tune with dream pop elements, “Acid Star,” a hallucinatory comedown of washed out acoustic guitars, and “Climax,” which Paste Magazine praised as a “unique convergence of post-punk, electronica and psychedelia.”

