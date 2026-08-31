Pedro Luis Ferrer's LA BUNGA Earns New York Times Pick

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Cuban singer-songwriter Pedro Luis Ferrer's new album LA BUNGA has received a New York Times pick, with a review of the track 'Conga del Pueblo' written by Jon Pareles and published August 29, 2026.

In the review, Pareles wrote: 'The songwriter Pedro Luis Ferrer has long been a poetic voice of Cuban identity, aspiration and conscience, often displeasing the government. He currently resides in Miami and Spain, although he visited Cuba to record parts of his new album, 'La Bunga.' It's a duo album; Ferrer multitracked guitars, piano and trumpet with extensive percussion and vocals from Lena Ferrer, his daughter and longtime collaborator. With Cuba struggling under a United States fuel blockade, 'Conga del Pueblo' ('The People's Conga'), affirms the patient determination of ordinary citizens: 'The people are silent / The people mark the world with their light,' he sings. 'Blessed people, show us the way.''

Ferrer will celebrate the release of LA BUNGA with a concert on September 19, 2026 at Tower Road Ranch in Miami, Florida, which also marks his 74th birthday. 'On September 19, I will be giving a concert at the Tower Road Ranch in Miami, in celebration of my seventy-fourth birthday,' Ferrer wrote. The Tower Road Ranch is located at 22051 SW 192 Ave, Miami, Florida.

The concert will also highlight the release of the musical compilation LA BUNGA in its recorded version, under Dot Time Records. As is tradition in his performances, Ferrer will share the stage with his daughter Lena Ferrer, a singer and songwriter and regular creative collaborator. Together they will be accompanied by Ferrer's 'tiny little group': songs, guarachas, sones, changüisas, lyricism, and festivity.

LA BUNGA (Dot Time Records DT9196) had a street date of August 28, 2026. The album features Pedro Luis Ferrer on lead vocals, harmony vocals, batá drums, timbales, keyboards, lute, tres, guitar, bass guitar, strings, brass and piano, and Lena Ferrer on harmony vocals, marímbula, cajón, hand and pedal claves, güiro, maracas, keyboards and piano.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the 14-track album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Ferrer in Havana, Cuba and Miami, Florida in 2025, and produced by Ferrer, rooted in son, trova, guaracha and other Afro-Cuban traditions.

'I am my own version of what is Cuban. I am my own version of son. I am my own version of trova. I am even my own version of the Cuban revolution,' Ferrer said. That sense of individuality lies at the heart of LA BUNGA.

Ferrer performs on the album alongside his daughter Lena Ferrer, whose vocals, percussion and marimbula add another dimension to the music. All music and lyrics on LA BUNGA were written by Pedro Luis Ferrer.

Grammy-winning Cuban musician Paquito D'Rivera has praised Ferrer's rare combination of lyricism, compositional sophistication, humor, voice and extraordinary command of string instruments.

Tracklist

1. Celebración 02:50

2. Papurrico 02:54

3. Congo Del Pueblo 04:09

4. Soncito 03:05

5. Güiro Del Coco 03:00

6. San Sucé 02:55

7. To Totá 02:08

8. Consciente 03:24

9. La Mandonga 02:32

10. Nengona Mía 03:08

11. Seduction 03:09

12. Son De Medio Peso 03:49

13. Gandinga No 02:22

14. Conguero Al Cielo 03:18

Album Details

Artist: Pedro Luis Ferrer

Title: LA BUNGA

Label: Dot Time Records

Artist Website: Pedro Luis Ferrer

Booking/Management: Concerted Efforts

Catalog Number: DT9196

UPC Code: 604043919628

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