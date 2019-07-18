Pearla Releases Single from Debut EP on NPR's ALL SONGS CONSIDERED

Pearla has announced her debut EP Quilting & Other Activities to be released September 6 on Egghunt Records (Lucy Dacus, Camp Howard, Gold Connections). NPR All Songs Considered premiered the first offering - an evocative track titled "Daydream" - calling Pearla's "music worth getting lost in ... stunning, ethereal, beautiful." Pearla has also announced a highly anticipated release show; she'll headline Rough Trade in Brooklyn on August 28. Tickets are on sale now.

Pearla is 23-year-old Nicole Rodriguez, a Brooklyn songstress blending mystical twinges of folk, pop and psychedelia into one warm and gently serrating, sonic experience. Her music is discovered in the same way one might a childhood toy trunk, a storied treasure chest, or a beloved jewelry box. It is a strangely familiar universe - at once, able to be endlessly explored and lovingly held in your hand; at once, emotionally expansive and exquisitely contained.

Pearla's debut EP Quilting & Other Activities was written and co-produced by Nicole Rodriguez, co-produced and arranged by Tyler Postiglione (Rektagon, Strange Loops), mixed by Phil Joly (The Strokes, Lana Del Rey) and mastered by Sarah Register (The Shins, Big Thief). On it, Pearla situates folk structures like outlines in a coloring book and then, with the bewildering spirit of a child and the volatile mind of a grown being, begins to scribble. Her vocal performance is dynamic at least, manic at most - a celestial whisper into howling emotional hemorrhage into cartoonish melody into gauzy lullaby. She fills the songs with life forms - a yellow bird, a gray flower, a souvenir starfish - transforming every emotion into a living creature. Stray noises collected from all corners of the world - Tibetan sheep bells, screaming baboons, lap steels, synths - wriggle around her creations with unpredictable ease. The result is more texture than genre, something listeners can truly feel.

PEARLA LIVE

August 28 | Brooklyn NY at Rough Trade

with Cassandra Jenkins & Renata Zeiguer

QUILTING & OTHER ACTIVITIES

TRACKLIST

1. Quilting

2. Forgive Yourself

3. Daydream

4. Pear Shaped World

5. Somewhere - Alternate Version

6. Washing Machine

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez





