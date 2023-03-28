Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pearl & The Oysters Feat. LÆTITIA SADIER of Stereolab Release 'Read The Room'

The duo’s new album Coast 2 Coast is out April 21st on Stones Throw. 

Mar. 28, 2023  

Pearl & The Oysters channel "full faux-baroque glam" for their latest song!

"Read the Room" features co-lead vocals from Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier. The duo's new album Coast 2 Coast is out April 21st on Stones Throw.

Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack--or JuJu and JoJo--of Pearl & The Oysters aren't just musical collaborators. They're also kindred spirits. What began as a high-school friendship blossomed into a creative and personal relationship that has spanned decades and continents.

In another life, Juliette and Joachim made music in Paris but sometimes felt at odds with the local music scene of the time, like they were strangers in their hometown. So when the opportunity arose, the pair traveled to the U.S.

After a few inspiring and creative years on the east coast, they headed to Los Angeles where they connected with artists including Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Riley Geare (Unknown Mortal Orchestra), Dent May, and Alex Brettin (Mild High Club), who contributed to their first record for Stones Throw, Coast 2 Coast. Fellow French expatriate Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab--one of their all-time favorite musicians--also joined Pearl & the Oysters for "Read the Room".

"We knew straight away that we wanted to work with Lætitia when we had the idea of double-lead vocals," say Juliette and Joachim. "We wanted a heavier guitar track on the album, and looking back, recording these outrageously loud guitars in our tiny Highland Park 1-bedroom during peak covid panic was both an absurd and exhilarating experience. Freedom road!"

Coast 2 Coast is a product of multiple moves and a colorful cocktail of aesthetics and images drawn from all over: Barbarella followed by an Agnès Varda triple bill; the swamps of Florida and sandy L.A. beaches under a mirrorball sun; a radio picking up a faraway broadcast before tuning into an oldies pop station, and crashing waves that melt into the sound of Juliette's white noise machine.

Pearl & The Oysters will be on the road at the end of April; see below for a list of dates.

Pearl & The Oysters' US Coast 2 Coast Tour

29 April - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

2 May - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

4 May - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

5 May - Seattle, WA - Belltown Bloom Festival

6 May - Boise, ID - Neurolux

7 May - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

9 May - Kansas City - MO - recordBar

10 May - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 May - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

12 May - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

13 May - Kingston, ON - Hotel Wolfe Island

14 May - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo

15 May - Troy, NY - No Fun

17 May - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1

18 May - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMoca

19 May - Lancaster, PA - The B Stage

20 May - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

22 May - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

23 May - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

24 May - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

26 May - Austin, TX - Mohawk

27 May - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 May - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space

31 May - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Photo credit: Sandy Honig



