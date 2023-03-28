Pearl & The Oysters Feat. LÆTITIA SADIER of Stereolab Release 'Read The Room'
Pearl & The Oysters channel "full faux-baroque glam" for their latest song!
"Read the Room" features co-lead vocals from Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier. The duo's new album Coast 2 Coast is out April 21st on Stones Throw.
Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack--or JuJu and JoJo--of Pearl & The Oysters aren't just musical collaborators. They're also kindred spirits. What began as a high-school friendship blossomed into a creative and personal relationship that has spanned decades and continents.
In another life, Juliette and Joachim made music in Paris but sometimes felt at odds with the local music scene of the time, like they were strangers in their hometown. So when the opportunity arose, the pair traveled to the U.S.
After a few inspiring and creative years on the east coast, they headed to Los Angeles where they connected with artists including Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Riley Geare (Unknown Mortal Orchestra), Dent May, and Alex Brettin (Mild High Club), who contributed to their first record for Stones Throw, Coast 2 Coast. Fellow French expatriate Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab--one of their all-time favorite musicians--also joined Pearl & the Oysters for "Read the Room".
"We knew straight away that we wanted to work with Lætitia when we had the idea of double-lead vocals," say Juliette and Joachim. "We wanted a heavier guitar track on the album, and looking back, recording these outrageously loud guitars in our tiny Highland Park 1-bedroom during peak covid panic was both an absurd and exhilarating experience. Freedom road!"
Coast 2 Coast is a product of multiple moves and a colorful cocktail of aesthetics and images drawn from all over: Barbarella followed by an Agnès Varda triple bill; the swamps of Florida and sandy L.A. beaches under a mirrorball sun; a radio picking up a faraway broadcast before tuning into an oldies pop station, and crashing waves that melt into the sound of Juliette's white noise machine.
Pearl & The Oysters will be on the road at the end of April; see below for a list of dates.
Pearl & The Oysters' US Coast 2 Coast Tour
29 April - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
2 May - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room
4 May - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
5 May - Seattle, WA - Belltown Bloom Festival
6 May - Boise, ID - Neurolux
7 May - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
9 May - Kansas City - MO - recordBar
10 May - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room
11 May - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
12 May - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag
13 May - Kingston, ON - Hotel Wolfe Island
14 May - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo
15 May - Troy, NY - No Fun
17 May - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1
18 May - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMoca
19 May - Lancaster, PA - The B Stage
20 May - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong
22 May - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor
23 May - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
24 May - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage
26 May - Austin, TX - Mohawk
27 May - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
29 May - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space
31 May - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Photo credit: Sandy Honig