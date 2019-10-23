Paul McCartney Tackles Animal Experiments in New Music Video

Today a new, animated PETA music video from Beatles legend Paul McCartney for his 1993 protest song and anti-vivisection anthem, 'Looking for Changes' was released. An outspoken animal rights activist, McCartney donated the song to PETA's campaign to end cruel experiments on animals. The music video urges a shift to more reliable, non-animal tests.

You can watch the music video below!

"I'm looking for changes that will continue the momentum of getting animals out of laboratories," says McCartney. "Experiments on animals are unethical-they're a colossal failure and a waste of time and money. We can and must do better."

McCartney is part of a long list of musicians-including Nick Cave, The Black Keys, Sia, Morrissey, and ChrissieHynde-who've donated their songs to PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on."





Related Articles View More Music Stories