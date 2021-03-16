Paul Jacobs Unveils the Video for 'Day to Day'

Montreal-based musician Paul Jacobs returns today with "Day to Day," the beautiful third single from his upcoming album Pink Dogs on the Green Grass. Available for pre-order currently, his new solo effort will be released on April 30th via Blow The Fuse Records. He also is announcing a virtual album launch scheduled for May 7th, 2021.

Carried by powerful drums, the single delves into a profoundly lush and dreamy atmosphere, where Jacobs' nonchalant voice blends with hypnotic guitars and a mesmerizing flute, creating a melody reminiscent of Kurt Vile, Cass McCombs and early Beck. Accompanied by an animated video, this new song follows "Underneath the Roses" and "Half Rich Loner," both released earlier this year.



Watch and share the music video for "Day To Day" below.

Pink Dogs on the Green Grass is available for pre-order now.



The songwriting on Pink Dogs on the Green Grass was inspired by those unwanted

moments in life that stick with you, like unexpected encounters or bizarre situations that repeat themselves in your dreams. For a long time Jacobs' has wanted to marry his love of psychedelic, timeless studio recordings with his independent, rebellious indie spirit, and his apartment studio allowed him to explore this with acoustic drums and more organic sounds. This is the essence of his album, a 13-track collection of ageless, modern melodies inspired by classic acts past and present, with a twist of new technology and topics. Pink Dogs on the Green Grass is a deeply personal record on which he opens up about his experience in life through the lense of folk, pop, rock and psychedelic music.



Since arriving in Montreal, Paul Jacobs has cemented a growing reputation as one of the city's truly prolific, eccentric artists, both as the drummer of Pottery and through fronting his own six-piece band. He's known for self producing multiple albums annually, always accompanied by captivating live performances. From deep emotional melodies to freak out jams, folk pop ballads to synth laced rock and roll epics, along with his hand drawn artwork and animated music videos, Jacobs' truly creates a world of his own. His sound includes thehooks and rhythms you'd expect from classic rock legends like The Byrds, Fleetwood Mac, and Neil Young, while staying true to his unconventional personal style of composition and production you'd find with artists like Arthur Russel, Kurt Vile and Daniel Johnston. By combining his passion for art and music, modern Renaissance man Paul Jacobs pushes through boundaries creating timeless recordings.

Photo Credit: Christopher Vincent