The new album will be released on FRIDAY, JANUARY 19.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Paul Danke to Release 'Mad River' Comedy Album This Week

PAUL DANKE is set to release his new comedy album MAD RIVER on FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS. Recorded live at the Savage Henry Comedy Club, a venue he once accidentally set on fire, Danke strides confidently through a set of hilarious takes on the Donner Party, his enjoyment of road rage, the aforementioned fire, and more.

Also, in addition to a solid stand-up set, 'Mad River' opens and closes with two music tracks, "Mad River" and "I'm Sorry", which will be available on limited-edition 7" vinyl with digital download of the full album.

Catch Paul at his album release show at Permanent Records in L.A. on Sunday, January 21. Hosted by Eliza Skinner, featuring Paul (album release!), Ross Bryant, Al Mitchell, Dt/IG, Paul Adelstein, plus special guests The Thundershirt Thunderband. Tickets & info Click Here.

Underground comedy darling Paul Danke is a founding member of the Los Angeles DIY mainstay The Comedy Garage (Hulu). Following his acclaimed debut stand-up album 'DANK' (aspecialthing Records) Paul is releasing his second album 'MAD RIVER' (aspecialthing Records) along with the single and video for the song 'I'M SORRY' (recorded at Paella Studios).

Paul was named a Comedian To Watch in Time Out LA's coveted list in 2020 and has appeared performing stand-up comedy on The Drew Barrymore Show. Paul recently appeared in indie horror comedy Too Late (Firemark Media) and has written for: MTV, A&E, WE, Earwolf, Funny or Die and others. When Paul is not performing on the road or around Los Angeles, he's usually developing new material...at the beach.




