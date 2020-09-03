Patti LaBelle Joins ONE WORLD 'Celebrity Circle'

ONE WORLD is the timely and historic “We Are the World” style new charity anthem for the global pandemic.

ONE WORLD, the timely and historic "We Are the World" style new charity anthem for the global pandemic - supporting musicians, actors and first responder families while changing America's racial narrative - officially welcomes superstar Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle to its "Celebrity Circle" as the "truly global" multi-vocalist track re-enters the Billboard Top 30 Mainstream Adult Contemporary chart this week, landing at No. 27 with a bullet.

ONE WORLD also has entered the Radio Media charts at #28 with a bullet and has passed 20,000 spins on Pandora, where it is now a featured artist track.

This extraordinary new recording, featuring an unprecedented chorus of Grammy Award winners and multiple Grammy nominees collectively known as Voices for One World, is being offered as a free download with any donation to the major charity beneficiaries, exclusively through www.oneworldoursong.com. The four major charity partners are: Musicians Foundation, The Actors Fund, as well as First Responders Children's Foundation, beneficiary of the recent "Living Room Concert for America" hosted on FOX by Elton John, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Donations of any amount entitle the donor to a free instant download of ONE WORLD. (Please note: Downloads for NAACP Legal Defense Fund donations are not yet available.)

LaBelle leads a growing gallery of notable musicians and actors recording PSA's for the ONE WORLD "Celebrity Circle" on an ongoing basis. Early contributors also include two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, legendary "Sound of Philadelphia" architect Kenny Gamble, Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, Classic Disco diva Evelyn "Champagne" King, Emmy Award nominee Michele Greene ("L.A. Law"), actress-comedian Siobhan Fallon ("Saturday Night Live," "Seinfeld," "Men in Black"), Vocal Group Hall of Famer Kenny Vance (Jay & The Americans, Kenny Vance & The Planotones), Grammy nominated songwriter Rob Hyman ("Time After Time") of The Hooters (Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame), original teen idol Bobby Rydell, and beloved blue collar rocker and Bruce Springsteen collaborator Joe Grushecky.

Tonight (Sept. 3), ONE WORLD officially hits the road to kick off its Drive-In Theater initiative with a music video screening in conjunction with a showing of Dirty Dancing at the Peconic Bay Winery, 31320 Main Road in Cutchogue, NY. More info at www.4cast.givesmart.com. Elsewhere on Long Island, ONE WORLD co-writer and Academy Award-winning songwriter Franke Previte will host a special Q&A about his Dirty Dancing hits ("I've Had the Time of My Life" and "Hungry Eyes") with another ONE WORLD music video screening - as part of a "Screening Under the Stars" Drive-In showing of the film, Sept. 12 at Putnam County Golf Course, 187 Hill St., Mahopac, NY. Details at www.putnamcountygc.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles