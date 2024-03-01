Patrick Davis Shares New Song 'Southern Roots'

Acclaimed songwriter Patrick Davis is thrilled to share his newest single “Southern Roots.”

“I love that I am from the South,” says Davis. “The land, the people & the history raised me from the ground up to stand for what is right, admit when I am wrong, change when it is necessary & to always keep learning from the triumphs, and mistakes, of those who came before. "Southern Roots" is not just my story, it is the story of millions upon millions of men, women and children, who just like me are forever trying to do better than those who came before us.”

“Southern Roots” follows follows a number of original songs released by Davis throughout 2023 including “L-O-V-E” “Wrong Side of the Tracks,”“Beautiful Day For Flying,” and "Six String Dreams."

Davis has spent two decades leaving his mark onstage, on record, and in the writing room. He's a critically-acclaimed solo artist. A road warrior. An organizer of music festivals like Songwriters in Paradise, and, Davis has established himself as a prolific songwriter, penning tunes not only for his own albums, but also for icons like Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett.

Now Davis adds another way of leaving his mark with his brand new television series Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis. Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis is a show dedicated to the music, history & diversity that makes the American south a true one of a kind.

For all up to date news and information on Patrick Davis, please visit https://patrickdavismusic.com/.

PATRICK DAVIS LIVE

March 22 @ Chappelle Auditorium | Columbia, SC*

March 29 @ Where I'm From Festival | Camden, SC^

April 18-21 @ Songwriters in Paradise NAPA | Napa Valley, CA

Photo Credit: Zach Sinclair