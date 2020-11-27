Patricia Lalor Releases New Single 'To Cope'

Patricia Lalor has released her brand new single 'To Cope', taken from the forthcoming EP This Is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall out December 4th.

'To Cope' is a thoughtful track from Patricia and features a solemn trance of dark synths and delayed vocal harmonies. It is the latest song to be taken from the upcoming EP This Is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall and follows the recent release of the brooding indie track 'This Man Thought He Saved Me'

The forthcoming EP also features further lo-fi alt-pop gems, including the mesmeric indie anthem 'Same Place Again' and the gorgeous down-tempo 'Felt Something Finally'.

This Is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall is the third original EP from Patricia Lalor this year following Do It Again and Sleep Talk , which have been met by great acclaim and turning the heads of tastemakers including The Independent, DIY Magazine, Refinery29, Sunday People, In Stereo Magazine, Hot Press, Irish Tatler, Indie 88, Ones To Watch and more.

The 15-year-old Wexford singer has been tipped as the next Billie Eilish, while she has also drawn comparisons to the likes of Warpaint, beabadoobee and Clairo.

2020 has also seen Patricia release Covers EP1 , which found the young musician putting her compelling twist on some of her favourite songs and biggest musical influences. Patricia originally rose to prominence via her covers and started uploading them to YouTube age 11. She has since gone on to achieve 164,000 subscribers to her channel.

With the release of 'This Man Thought He Saved Me', Patricia continues to showcase her consistency for evocative vocals, sharp lyrics and fascinating music. The upcoming EP This is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall solidifies Patricia's songwriting talents which are far ahead of her years.

Watch the lyric video below.



THIS IS HOW WE CONNECT, WHILE YOU STAND SO TALL TRACK LISTING

This Man Thought He Saved Me To Cope Same Place Again Felt Something Finally

