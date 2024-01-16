Passenger Returns To North America This Fall For 'The All The Little Lights' Anniversary World Tour

Acclaimed artist Passenger (Mike Rosenberg) will bring his spirited live show to North America later this year in celebration of All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition), celebrating 10 years since the release of the seminal and life-changing album that elevated the UK singer/songwriter from a touring street performer to an internationally renowned, Platinum-selling artist.

The headline tour starts on August 22nd in Toronto and sees Passenger return to Montreal, Boston, New York City, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Vancouver. The run also includes two special dates at Red Rocks in Denver supporting Gregory Alan Isakov, in addition to his own headline show.

Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, January 17th at 10am local time (sign up for access HERE), with general on-sale on Friday, January 19th at 10am local time HERE. All dates are below.

Over the years, Passenger has delivered show stopping performances from street corners to stadiums and everywhere in between. The consistency of his output, his authenticity both on and off stage, and his unmatched charisma (with a healthy dose of humor) has won Passenger a dedicated global following, allowing him to headline some of the world's most famous stages.

All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition) was released in October and became Passenger's seventh Top 10 album in the UK. Entirely re-recorded and completely re-imagined, Mike Rosenberg (aka Passenger) infuses this new set with another decade of experience and wisdom as he calls on friends like Foy Vance, Gabrielle Aplin and Nina Nesbitt for special collaborations.

Through it all, he preserves all the spirit and soul of the original while breathing new life into these well-loved Passenger staples. With the album's release came a brand-new video for the re-recording of “Let Her Go” featuring Passenger's longtime friend and tour mate, Ed Sheeran.

The original global smash single went #1 in 19 countries, and today it has over 6 billion combined streams, is the #2 most Shazamed song of all time, and remains the 16th most viewed video on YouTube of all time. The new version of the video boasts more than 150 million views across platforms.

Passenger Tour Dates:

Thur, Aug 22 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sat, Aug 24 Montreal, QB @ Olympia

Sun, Aug 25 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue, Aug 27 New York, NY @ The Beacon

Thur, Aug 29 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Fri, Aug 30 Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

Sun, Sept 1 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks (supporting Gregory Alan Isakov)

Mon, Sept 2 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks (supporting Gregory Alan Isakov)

Wed, Sept 4 Denver, CO @ The Ogden

Fri, Sept 6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sat, Sept 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fox Theatre

Mon, Sept 9 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue, Sept 10 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Photo Credit: Mila Austin