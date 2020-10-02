Party Favor & JAHMED Drop Official 'ACTUP' Music Video

Watch the video below!

Party Favor and JAHMED have revealed the official music video for their latest single 'ACTUP.' Set for release on October 1st, the music video follows the tracks recent release as part of the official Madden 2021 game soundtrack, alongside singles from Anderson Paak, Rick Ross, Jack Harlow and more.



The music video adds a comedic spin on the classic high school tropes, where JAHMED and Party Favor are seen playing multiple characters including the gritty detention teacher, goth kid, star athlete, nerd, cool kid and more. Taking place in detention, all of the characters begin in the classroom and move into different parts of the school, where JAHMED is seen "acting up" by rapping on the P.A. system, talking back to teachers, and ultimately defying school rules. The video was shot entirely during quarantine, which allowed Party Favor and JAHMED to challenge themselves creatively by taking on multiple actor roles in each scene.



In support of the track release, Party Favor and JAHMED have teamed up with SBE local restaurant Sam's Crispy Chicken for an exclusive drop of branded food boxes that will be available on all delivery platforms (Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash) starting Wednesday, September 30th in select cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami. Each box will have a unique QR code to download the track, and a select few boxes will have a 'golden ticket' feature that will give fans a free download of the Madden 2021 video game.



Collaborating with some of the biggest names in music including Offset, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Diplo, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid, and 2 Chainz, Party Favor has released chart-topping music from his breakout hit 'Bap U' (over 40 million streams), to his 2016 debut EP 'Party & Destroy' that reached #2 on iTunes Dance along with his hit 2019 album Layers (over 35 million streams). Party Favor has scored sync deals with globally-recognized brands including Google, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, prime-time television commercials and ad campaigns for Mountain Dew, Gatorade and the NFL network, and multiple box-office films including 2017's Baywatch starring The Rock, Neighbors 2, Life of The Party and The Purge.



JAHMED has taken the hip-hop game by storm with his sensational rap abilities and unique flow. Heavily influenced by Cyprus Hill, Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Quik, JAHMED has carved out an authentic lane for himself amongst hip-hop's elite and has caught the eye of industry titans including G- Eazy, who he collaborated with on 'Love Is Gone' feat. Drew Love earlier this year. His album THEBOOFMOBILE has received critical acclaim and been supported by the top-tier media including The Fader, MTV, Hypebeast, Pigeons & Planes to name a few.



Madden NFL is a driver of sports culture and every year millions of fans play Madden to live out their NFL fantasy and get introduced to new artists and music through its curated soundtracks. The Madden NFL 21 soundtrack highlights pop culture, with hip-hop at its core, celebrating the spirit of football, the emotions and challenges that come from competition at the highest level, and the greatness behind it all.

