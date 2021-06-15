Park City Song Summit Tickets Now On-Sale

Park City Song Summit, the five-day music and culture gathering happening September 8-12 in Park City, UT, is pleased to announce that single-day tickets and full-Summit passes are now on-sale via parkcitysongsummit.com. Last week, Song Summit organizers unveiled a stacked and engaging lineup featuring artists, creatives, and thinkers including Gary Clark Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Andrew Bird, Leslie Jordan, Iron & Wine, Tank and the Bangas, Natalie Hemby, and more (full talent listing below).

Taking place in 15 venues across the city, in rooms sized from 75 to 1300 people and also at Deer Valley's Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, the Song Summit will present creatives in a variety of ways: from stripped down acoustic sets on a barstool t0 plugged-in, full band shows. Performers will also engage with attendees and fellow artists in conversations-Song Summit Labs-around everything from profound relationships with an instrument; to the symbiotic power of other art forms; to how to create iconic and dynamic visual identities. The complementary nature of the Song Summit's programming aims to appeal to both music fans and artists. Andrew Bird, performer and Lab participant says of the programming, "I'm looking forward to Park City Song Summit because I like to mix things up with performance formats and consider dialogue with an audience to be part of my songwriting process to begin with. Also, spending time in a great mountain town is an easy sell."

The Song Summit's ticket offerings ensure there is something for everyone-from casual fan to super-nerd-omnivore. Multi-tiered passes as well as single day tickets are now available for purchase, and interested parties are encouraged to act quickly as tickets are limited, especially the Deer Valley shows.

Musical performance and Lab conversations with: Adia Victoria, Amanda Shires, Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus, Cedric Burnside, Celisse, Devon Gilfillian, Fred Armisen, Iron & Wine, John Craigie, John Doe, Jonathan Russell of The Head And The Heart, Jonathan Wilson, Josh Ritter, Joy Oladokun, Langhorne Slim, Leslie Jordan, Lori McKenna, Lucius, Morgan Kibby, Natalie Hemby, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and the Bangas, Tré Burt

Musical performances: Anders Osborne, Bonny Light Horseman, Brad Walker, Chad Cromwell, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, Daniel Donato, Father John Misty, Fruit Bats, Gary Clark Jr., Ivan Neville, Kamasi Washington, Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel, Mavis Staples, Mike Dillon, Rising Appalachia, Ryan Bingham

Lab conversations (These exist as a space for artists to to dissect, illuminate, and interrogate the art and craft of making music): Alison Mosshart, Andy Cruz, Dave of Dopey Podcast, Dean Gonzalez & James A Rota, Jay Blakesberg, Jay Sweet, Joe Pug, Mark Borden, Rich Roll, Rob Bleetstein, Shaun White

Songwriters in-the-round: Waylon Payne, Hailey Steele, Earl Bud Lee, Kylie Sackley, Rick Brantley, Garrison Starr, Matt Warren, Tim James, Kent Blazy, Dave Pahanish, Julia Sinclair, Megan Linville, Shelly Fairchild, Blake Bollinger, Kelly Archer, Bill Luther, Sarah Darling, Emily Shackleton, Kylie Morgan, Jace Everett, Dean Alexander, Kallie Shorr

Single day, full Summit tickets, and VIP passes are now on-sale at parkcitysongsummit.com. To stay up to date on additional artist and programming announcements, follow The Park City Song Summit on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.