Parisians Caravan Palace Share 'Mirrors'

The Parisians love to mislead listeners and "Mirrors" is no exception.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Parisians Caravan Palace Share 'Mirrors'

“Mirrors” is the latest single from Caravan Palace via Le Plan Recordings. The Parisians love to mislead listeners and "Mirrors" is no exception.

On the surface, it is a sample-centric, frisky disco tune about the joys of dancing, but dig deeper into its hypnotic mix of soul, swing, freaky funk, & French Touch, and you'll find a complex, yet inspiring, narrative about jealousy, self-acceptance and confidence. 

Where the platinum-selling group who initially formed to score a vintage silent erotic film for French TV go next is anyone's guess, but clues to their forthcoming album…

The pioneering Parisians go clubbing with a twist on this joyous, yet deceptively dark new single. Opening with ominous saxophone before breaking into an irresistibly infectious dance track. “Reverse”' is four minutes of magnificent, shapeshifting mischief that mixes the metronomic vocals from frontwoman Zoe Colotis, brass breaks and house beats.

For 15 fabulous years, Caravan Palace have defied convention to become electronic music mainstays while keeping their cool, innovating sound and refusing to follow the flock. As adored by fans of Ballroom dancing as they are by YouTubers bewitched by their risqué visuals and Tik-Tokers ensnared by their instantly addictive songs (clips of “MAD” have passed 10 million views on Tik-Tok alone and “Reverse” over 40 million), the band have sidestepped trends to forge their own fashionable path on which everyone is welcome.

Social media's exploding obsession with Caravan Palace is down to the fans, rather than the band, who shrug their stats, preferring to party onstage with brass and strings. From Facebook to YouTube to the billions of clips on TikTok set to songs from their first four albums, technology has embraced their genre-mashing music without any intervention.

After having amassed over 2 billion streams via YouTube and Spotify combined, garnered millions of fans from every corner of the globe, having “Wonderland" go TikTok viral through the #posechallenge, and playing live, twice, on Live...with Jools Holland, and Jonathan Ross' late-night show, they're ready to further broaden their unique profile after selling over 750.000 records in America. Notably, they are one of the very few French bands to achieve an RIAA Platinum single, thanks to their hit track, "Lone Digger.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Forest Claudette Drops Infectious Cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers Cant Stop Photo
Forest Claudette Drops Infectious Cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Can't Stop'

Breakout alt-R&B singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Forest Claudette (They/He) drops their audacious cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic track 'Can't Stop' on all streaming services. Previously an Amazon Music exclusive, Claudette's version merges the kinetic energy of the original with their sultry, soulful sensibility. 

2
Bad Snacks Shares Single iiwannabe Photo
Bad Snacks Shares Single 'iiwannabe'

LA-based artist, producer, multi-instrumentalist and educator Bad Snacks has signed to Nettwerk. She joins the likes of Anomalie, omniboi, il:lo and MÒZÂMBÎQÚE in Nettwerk's experimental electronic community. The signing was initially reported on October 4 by ROSTR, where Bad Snacks hit the #2 spot on the website's trending page. 

3
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single 3 DAY HEADACHE Photo
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'

NOAHFINNCE's new album was co-written with of Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter from McFly, and produced by ST£FAN, Julia Sykes, LAWRENT (Chain Smokers, Cheat Codes), Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned) and Arcades (BTS). It features the brand new “3 DAY HEADACHE”, plus previous releases.

4
Sam Gendel & Fabiano Do Nascimento Release Track Poeira Photo
Sam Gendel & Fabiano Do Nascimento Release Track 'Poeira'

This is The Room, an album of instrumentals by Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento and American saxophonist Sam Gendel. Ten tracks, each rendered remarkable by originality, mastery and singular beauty, by technical precision, shared creative vision and the players' empathetic, even telepathic, coming together.

More Hot Stories For You

K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'
New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8
Eric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New AlbumEric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album
SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX