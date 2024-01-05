Parisians Caravan Palace Share 'Mirrors'

“Mirrors” is the latest single from Caravan Palace via Le Plan Recordings. The Parisians love to mislead listeners and "Mirrors" is no exception.

On the surface, it is a sample-centric, frisky disco tune about the joys of dancing, but dig deeper into its hypnotic mix of soul, swing, freaky funk, & French Touch, and you'll find a complex, yet inspiring, narrative about jealousy, self-acceptance and confidence.

Where the platinum-selling group who initially formed to score a vintage silent erotic film for French TV go next is anyone's guess, but clues to their forthcoming album…

The pioneering Parisians go clubbing with a twist on this joyous, yet deceptively dark new single. Opening with ominous saxophone before breaking into an irresistibly infectious dance track. “Reverse”' is four minutes of magnificent, shapeshifting mischief that mixes the metronomic vocals from frontwoman Zoe Colotis, brass breaks and house beats.

For 15 fabulous years, Caravan Palace have defied convention to become electronic music mainstays while keeping their cool, innovating sound and refusing to follow the flock. As adored by fans of Ballroom dancing as they are by YouTubers bewitched by their risqué visuals and Tik-Tokers ensnared by their instantly addictive songs (clips of “MAD” have passed 10 million views on Tik-Tok alone and “Reverse” over 40 million), the band have sidestepped trends to forge their own fashionable path on which everyone is welcome.

Social media's exploding obsession with Caravan Palace is down to the fans, rather than the band, who shrug their stats, preferring to party onstage with brass and strings. From Facebook to YouTube to the billions of clips on TikTok set to songs from their first four albums, technology has embraced their genre-mashing music without any intervention.

After having amassed over 2 billion streams via YouTube and Spotify combined, garnered millions of fans from every corner of the globe, having “Wonderland" go TikTok viral through the #posechallenge, and playing live, twice, on Live...with Jools Holland, and Jonathan Ross' late-night show, they're ready to further broaden their unique profile after selling over 750.000 records in America. Notably, they are one of the very few French bands to achieve an RIAA Platinum single, thanks to their hit track, "Lone Digger.”